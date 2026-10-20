Classifieds - October 20, 2026

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

Full-time Warehouse and Office positions available in Sharon, CT. We're looking for dependable, self-motivated individuals who are ready to work and take pride in doing a good job. Pay is $22 to $30 an hour, depending on experience. Applicants must have reliable transportation, be dependable and on time every day, be self-motivated and able to work independently, have a positive attitude and good work ethic. Interested? Call Mike or Greg at 800-245-8222 for more information.

The Hughes Memorial Union in West Cornwall seeks an energetic, hands-on Program Manager to lead day-to-day operations for a growing community organization encompassing The Local retail market, the Wellness Collective, two organization-owned buildings and other programs. The role blends nonprofit and financial management, retail leadership and facilities stewardship, and is suited to someone equally comfortable with a spreadsheet, local vendors and makers, consultants, funders, and government officials. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume to: kate.campana@accesschallenge.org and brwhiteford@gmail.com

HOUSE FOR RENT

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. Quiet. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2400 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

SERVICES OFFERED

Carpenter/Builder/Handy-man David Valyou Renovations, Repairs and Maintenance. Old homes and barns my speciality. Extensive knowledge and experience. 25 years serving NY, CT, MA. Licensed & insured. Based in Canaan, CT. Call or text 917-538-1617 for consultation. David Valyou @yahoo.com

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

3 Room Apartment in Sharon, utilities included. $1800 per month. 860-248-0056