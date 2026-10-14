Salisbury, Cornwall join ‘No Kings’ early voting push

A gathering promoting early voting will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, on the Salisbury green as part of the national “No Kings: Vote Early” day of action.
The local event begins at 11 a.m., with participants encouraged to wear blue and bring signs promoting early voting. The main gathering will run until noon, with a voter registration table open until 4 p.m.
The national campaign focuses on helping eligible voters check their registration, understand their voting options and make plans to vote.
It follows No Kings protests against the Trump administration held in Salisbury, Cornwall and Kent in June 2025, and in those towns and North Canaan that October. A March 28, 2026, rally drew about 400 people to Salisbury and more than 300 to Cornwall Bridge.
A separate No Kings rally is planned for noon on the green at Cornwall Bridge. In an announcement published in The Lakeville Journal, organizer Jonathan Arnold said speakers are expected to include state Rep. Maria Horn. Participants are encouraged to bring signs.
The Kent Democratic Town Committee has also announced an Oct. 17 event.
Connecticut’s in-person early voting period begins Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Additional event information is available at nokings.org.