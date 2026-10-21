‘No Kings’ cry rings across the region

SALISBURY — Calls to vote early and put a check on President Donald Trump drew demonstrators to Salisbury, Cornwall and Kent Saturday, Oct. 17, as part of a nationwide day of No Kings rallies ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The gatherings were among dozens across Connecticut held under the banner “No Kings: Vote Early.”
The movement grew out of opposition to Trump and what participants describe as threats to democracy and civil rights. This round of events emphasized turning protest into voter participation.
In Salisbury, an estimated 250 people gathered on the White Hart lawn despite chilly temperatures. Participants waved signs at passing motorists, held conversations and danced to music performed by the Berkshire Resilience Brass Band. Many wore blue, and several held large pieces of blue fabric to symbolize their hopes for a Democratic wave in the upcoming election.
Signs mixed appeals to vote with criticism of the administration.
“Vote — it’s our only way out of this,” read one. Others declared “Save Civil Rights” and “First MAGA Came for Immigrants.” Another warned, “We the People never forget the cowards in Congress who kept quiet.”
Comments and signs reflected a desire for Democrats to win control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to restrain Trump’s administration.
Sophia deBoer, one of the Salisbury organizers, said the push for early voting had three goals: reducing opportunities for interference at polling places; allowing campaigns to concentrate on people who have not yet voted; and easing pressure on election workers.
Michael Harris of California and Sheffield said he believes Trump has no respect for the law.
“I’m ex-military and we have a guy who got out of it because of bone spurs running the military,” he said, shaking his head.
Harris also criticized what he described as incompetence among Trump’s appointees, pointing to former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, whose tenure lasted less than a week.
Jane Winfrey of Amenia said, “Trump gets to me mainly because of the vile corruption.”
Her friend Maxine Paetro, also of Amenia, put it more simply: “Get him out of here.”
Mark Alexander of Falls Village offered his own assessment.
“If we do our job on Election Day, we won’t have to do this again.”
Joanne Hayhurst, another Salisbury organizer, said she is focused on Senate races in Texas, Georgia and Maine.
“As for Maine’s Susan Collins, I’m tired of hoping she’ll do the right thing,” Hayhurst said.
In Kent, about 50 to 60 demonstrators lined Main Street, carrying signs that included “Congress Do Something” and “Donald You’re Fired.”
A similar number gathered at Cornwall Bridge Green, the triangle between Routes 4 and 7. Signs there included “Honk for Democracy.”
Connecticut’s early voting period runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 1, including weekends. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 29, when hours are extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.