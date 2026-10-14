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Dozens of scarecrows brighten Salisbury and Lakeville

Dozens of scarecrows brighten Salisbury and Lakeville

Dolly’s Saloon and Spa by Pressure Perfect Massage LLC won first place in the business category of the annual scarecrow contest. The business will be awarded with a trophy in recognition of its first-place finish.

Madi Long

More than 40 scarecrows lined Main Street in Salisbury and Lakeville for the annual scarecrow contest during the 69th Salisbury Fall Festival, Oct. 9–11.

Individuals, families, schools, nonprofit organizations and businesses contributed creations ranging from simple figures to elaborate displays, some carrying messages and others made just for fun. The contest drew 850 votes.

Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 are being awarded to the top three entries in each of three categories: individuals and groups; schools and nonprofits; and businesses.

Winners were announced Monday, Oct. 12. Pressure Perfect Massage’s “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa” topped the business category, the Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary won among schools and nonprofits, and Jean the artist/designer’s “Kill Me with Kisses” took first place among individuals and groups.

The dozens of entries blended humor and imagination with messages about conservation and compassion.

Salisbury School’s “Coral the Octopus” highlighted Oceana, an organization focused on ocean conservation. The orange and blue octopus held plastic bottles, with trash scattered around it. An accompanying sign encouraged viewers to donate to protect the oceans.

East Mountain House, an end-of-life care home in Lakeville, created a scarecrow adorned with leaves bearing inspirational words such as love, peace and joy. The sign beside it read, “Love never leaves.”

Pressure Perfect Massage’s bright pink “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa” paid tribute to Dolly Parton, while Jean’s scarecrow was being “killed by kisses” from its canine friends.

Visitors voted for their favorites using QR codes or paper ballots available at the Salisbury General Store, White Hart Inn and Grassland Dessert Cafe.

The Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary won first place in the Schools & Non-Profit Category.Madi Long

Business category

First Place: Pressure Perfect Massage, “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa”

Second Place: Elyse Harney Real Estate, “Spiderman”

Third Place: J.T. Murphy’s Barbershop, “E.T.”

Schools & Nonprofits

First Place: Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary

Second Place: Salisbury School, “Help Coral the Octopus Save the Oceans,”

Third place: SOAR Enrichment, “The SOARcerer.”

Individuals and Groups

First Place: Jean the artist/designer, “Kill me with Kisses.”

Second Place: The Hackett family “Skele-pooh & the Honey Pot.”

Third Place: Quinn and Vanessa Bosquet, “Luke.”

Madi Long
Audience Development Editor

Madison ("Madi") Long is audience development editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A native of North Canaan and graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she returned to the region after earning a bachelor's degree in Screen Studies with a minor in Culture and Media from The New School in New York City. Madi combines a passion for storytelling with experience in film, photography and digital media, having worked on numerous film and television productions while also earning recognition for her own short films. She is dedicated to helping the newspapers connect with readers across digital platforms while expanding their reach throughout the community.

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