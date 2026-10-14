Dozens of scarecrows brighten Salisbury and Lakeville

More than 40 scarecrows lined Main Street in Salisbury and Lakeville for the annual scarecrow contest during the 69th Salisbury Fall Festival, Oct. 9–11.
Individuals, families, schools, nonprofit organizations and businesses contributed creations ranging from simple figures to elaborate displays, some carrying messages and others made just for fun. The contest drew 850 votes.
Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 are being awarded to the top three entries in each of three categories: individuals and groups; schools and nonprofits; and businesses.
Winners were announced Monday, Oct. 12. Pressure Perfect Massage’s “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa” topped the business category, the Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary won among schools and nonprofits, and Jean the artist/designer’s “Kill Me with Kisses” took first place among individuals and groups.
The dozens of entries blended humor and imagination with messages about conservation and compassion.
Salisbury School’s “Coral the Octopus” highlighted Oceana, an organization focused on ocean conservation. The orange and blue octopus held plastic bottles, with trash scattered around it. An accompanying sign encouraged viewers to donate to protect the oceans.
East Mountain House, an end-of-life care home in Lakeville, created a scarecrow adorned with leaves bearing inspirational words such as love, peace and joy. The sign beside it read, “Love never leaves.”
Pressure Perfect Massage’s bright pink “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa” paid tribute to Dolly Parton, while Jean’s scarecrow was being “killed by kisses” from its canine friends.
Visitors voted for their favorites using QR codes or paper ballots available at the Salisbury General Store, White Hart Inn and Grassland Dessert Cafe.
The Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary won first place in the Schools & Non-Profit Category.Madi Long
Business category
First Place: Pressure Perfect Massage, “Dolly’s Saloon and Spa”
Second Place: Elyse Harney Real Estate, “Spiderman”
Third Place: J.T. Murphy’s Barbershop, “E.T.”
Schools & Nonprofits
First Place: Lakeville Ladies Auxiliary
Second Place: Salisbury School, “Help Coral the Octopus Save the Oceans,”
Third place: SOAR Enrichment, “The SOARcerer.”
Individuals and Groups
First Place: Jean the artist/designer, “Kill me with Kisses.”
Second Place: The Hackett family “Skele-pooh & the Honey Pot.”
Third Place: Quinn and Vanessa Bosquet, “Luke.”