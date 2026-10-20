Fall Photo Contest

Fall in our region is quickly becoming one of the best times of the year. Everyone is still riding the high of a summer full of activities, but now, instead of lemonade and ice cream, we’re indulging in pumpkin spice and apple crumble.
Even better than the seasonal treats, fall festivities and no mosquitos is the beautiful scenery that transforms our backyards, commutes and evening walks.
Quiet back roads, hidden woodland trails and rolling fields are just part of what makes autumn so brilliant. Golden, amber and crimson leaves blanket the communities we call home, turning even the most familiar places into something special.
Take a look at some of the snapshots that capture the best of autumn in our communities.
Sharon, CTBill Wakeley
Mill Pond, Sheffield MADeb Segalla-Watson
New Marlborough, MAWendy Miller
Peter Austin
Falls Village, CTPete Sanders
Tom Carley
Factory Pond, Lakeville CTBarbara Peck
Lime Rock Road, Lakeville CTKeary Hanan
Lime Rock Road, Lakeville CTJake Marcum
Housatonic River, Sharon, CTBill Wakeley
Norfolk, CTTom Carley
Reed Brook, Deans Ravine, Canaan CTBill Wakeley