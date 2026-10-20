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Legal Notices - October 20, 2026

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due and payable on October 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 2, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 2, 2026 interest at the rate of 1 1/2% (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon and Wed, 9am-4pm and Friday 9am - 3pm closed for lunch 12:30pm -1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 2nd day of September, 2026. JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

09-24-26

10-08-26

10-22-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STEPHEN MICHAEL BRANDT

Late of Lakeville (26-00394)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 28, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Maureen F. Dell 172 Farnum Road Lakeville, CT 06039 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-22-26


Legal Notice

CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This is the last regular session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut. This deadline includes registration by mail which must be post marked by this day, registration at DMV by close of business, Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 pm or in person by 8:00 pm. Residents of Norfolk can register at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT November 2, 2026 CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is a limited registration session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut since October 16th of this year. This registration session is also open to members of the Armed Forces, and former Armed Forces members who have been discharged within the calendar year. The Norfolk CT session will be held at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT 06058

10-22-26

10-29-26

Lakeville Journal

Latest News

Lelah M. Somers

Lelah M. Somers

DOVER PLAINS — Lelah M. Somers, 97, a longtime Dover Plains, New York, resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, New York. Lelah was born on July 3, 1929, in Pawling, New York, to the late Byron and Lelah (Watts) Brill. Lelah grew up in Pawling and on Nov. 22, 1946, in Pleasant Valley, New York, she married James F. Somers, Sr. Mr. Somers passed away on Sept. 3, 1970. Lelah worked for New York State as a therapy aide for thirty-years and as a senior companion for New York State for thirty-two-years, with specific care provided to the mentally disabled.

She enjoyed taking care of the mentally disabled, was a wonderful mother to her four children, always putting her family first. She is survived by her son, James F. Somers, Jr. and his wife Donna of Dover Plains; two daughters, Doreen Monica of Wingdale, and Frances “Fran” Horton of Dover Plains, who was also her caregiver for many years; seven grandchildren, Debbie, Margie, Leah, Stephanie, Deirdra, Benji and Jimmy and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and her step-son, Kenny Elliott. In addition to her parents and husband, Lelah was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol “DeeDee” Maile and Gil Maile, her son-in-law, Stephen Monica, and her son-in-law, Benny Horton as well as her companion of over forty-years, Andrew “Mac” McAlravey and her siblings, Ferris Brill, Eleanor Barryann, Richard Brill, William Brill and Barney Brill.

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Ronald Decker Jr.

Ronald Decker Jr.

MILLERTON — It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Owen Decker Jr. of Millerton, New York on Oct. 6, 2026, at the age of 58.

Ronald was born on Oct. 29, 1967, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Catherine Spaulding and Ronald Decker Sr.

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Carol McLaughlin Anderson

Carol McLaughlin Anderson

LAKEVILLE — Carol McLaughlin (Fenn) Anderson of Brunswick, Maine, died on Sept. 11, 2026. Carol was the daughter of the late Ray and Carolyn Mary (Everhard) McLaughlin and was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Peck. She was born March 23, 1932, in Ohio and moved to Sharon, Connecticut with her family in 1942. She graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport and then attended Connecticut College for Women and completed her education at Connecticut Teachers College in New Britain, earning a Bachelor’s degree in education and Master’s degree in mathematics. She raised her family in Canton, Connecticut and lived in Lakeville, Connecticut until she moved to Maine in 1992.

Carol’s love of nature and being out of doors led her and first husband, Allyn Fenn, to downhill skiing as weekend volunteers for the Catamount Ski Patrol in Hillsdale, New York. She also loved to sail, learning at a girls’ camp on Moose Pond in Denmark, Maine and continuing throughout her life. She explored the waters of midcoast Maine with her late husband, Captain Robert Anderson, and Casco Bay with her family and close friend Bill Hetzel on sailboats big and small.

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Celebration of Life - Dona L. Chilcoat

Celebration of Life - Dona L. Chilcoat

Family and friends are invited to gather in loving memory of Dona L. Chilcoat at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeville Town Grove.

This informal gathering will be an opportunity to honor Dona’s life, share cherished memories, and celebrate the love and joy she brought to those who knew her.

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Classifieds - October 20, 2026

Classifieds - October 20, 2026

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

Full-time Warehouse and Office positions available in Sharon, CT. We're looking for dependable, self-motivated individuals who are ready to work and take pride in doing a good job. Pay is $22 to $30 an hour, depending on experience. Applicants must have reliable transportation, be dependable and on time every day, be self-motivated and able to work independently, have a positive attitude and good work ethic. Interested? Call Mike or Greg at 800-245-8222 for more information.

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Fall Photo Contest

Fall Photo Contest

Roy Wildlife Management Area, Sharon CT

Patrick Stachniak

Fall in our region is quickly becoming one of the best times of the year. Everyone is still riding the high of a summer full of activities, but now, instead of lemonade and ice cream, we’re indulging in pumpkin spice and apple crumble.

Even better than the seasonal treats, fall festivities and no mosquitos is the beautiful scenery that transforms our backyards, commutes and evening walks.

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