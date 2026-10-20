Legal Notices - October 20, 2026

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due and payable on October 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 2, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 2, 2026 interest at the rate of 1 1/2% (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon and Wed, 9am-4pm and Friday 9am - 3pm closed for lunch 12:30pm -1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 2nd day of September, 2026. JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

09-24-26

10-08-26

10-22-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STEPHEN MICHAEL BRANDT

Late of Lakeville (26-00394)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 28, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Maureen F. Dell 172 Farnum Road Lakeville, CT 06039 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-22-26





Legal Notice

CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This is the last regular session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut. This deadline includes registration by mail which must be post marked by this day, registration at DMV by close of business, Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 pm or in person by 8:00 pm. Residents of Norfolk can register at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT November 2, 2026 CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is a limited registration session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut since October 16th of this year. This registration session is also open to members of the Armed Forces, and former Armed Forces members who have been discharged within the calendar year. The Norfolk CT session will be held at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT 06058

10-22-26

10-29-26