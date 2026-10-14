Early voting begins Oct. 19 across the region

Voters across the Northwest Corner and throughout the state can begin casting ballots Monday, Oct. 19, when Connecticut opens two weeks of in-person early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Early voting runs daily through Sunday, Nov. 1, including both weekends. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 29, when locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Regional contests include the 30th State Senate District race between Republican incumbent Stephen Harding and Democrat Aaron Zimmer, and the 64th State House District race between Democratic incumbent Maria Horn and Republican Katelynn Borraiz.
In the 5th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes faces Republican Chris Shea.
Voters will also choose a governor and lieutenant governor, with incumbent Democrats Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz facing Republicans Ryan Fazio and Matt Corey, and fill four other statewide offices: secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general.
Residents must vote at their town’s designated early voting location, which may differ from their usual Election Day polling place. The Secretary of the State lists the following locations for the region:
Cornwall: Town Hall meeting room, 24 Pine St.
Falls Village: Canaan Senior Center, 107 Main St.
Kent: Registrars of Voters office at Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd.
North Canaan: McCarthy Room at Town Hall, 100 Pease St.
Salisbury: Upstairs meeting room at Town Hall, 27 Main St.
Sharon: Town Hall, 63 Main St.
The advance registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 16. Eligible residents who miss it can register and vote during early voting or on Election Day.
Contact town registrars for requirements and locations.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason. Ballots became available Oct. 2; applications are available online or through town clerks.
Election Day polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can check their registration and find additional information at MyVote.CT.gov.