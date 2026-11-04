Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

In an unprecedented midterm election the evening of Nov. 3, Democrats across the country flipped battleground races for federal and local representatives in what has been described as a blue tsunami. The results in Connecticut were no different.

Democratic incumbents State Rep. Maria Horn and Gov. Ned Lamont each retained their seats and were among the earliest races called. Though the House of Representatives results are yet to be finalized, the Associated Press (AP) estimates Democrats flipped 12 seats while losing none.

“I'm always deeply humbled and grateful for the support of the district. It's rewarding for me to see that I have won more people over each and every election I've run in,” said Horn, who won every town in District 64 for the first time in her career. “That means people in our district are thinking about who they want to represent beyond just partisan lines… and I think that's really important for our district, for our state, for our country.”

Democrat Aaron Zimmer unseated Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding in the 30th Senate District, flipping a seat Republicans had held since 1981. The district covers 18 towns stretching from the Northwest Corner to Western Connecticut. As the results came in, many voters who attended Harding’s watch party at The Abbey Restaurant & Bar in New Milford were shocked.

“I never thought I’d see it,” said one Harding supporter as early votes were tallied, putting Zimmer in the lead. “It’s still early, but I can’t believe it… this party may be finished.”

The watch party’s mood took a stark turn the moment early and absentee ballots were counted and Harding’s supporters crowded around the TV or refreshed their phones for the latest numbers.

A Republican has represented District 30 for nearly 50 years. Until Zimmer, Joseph A. Ruggiero served as the last Democratic representative of the district from 1979-1981 before being unseated by Republican M. Adela Eads. Since then the Republican candidates have won each election by strong margins.

The Secretary of State’s unofficial election results put Zimmer at 53.2%, reversing that status quo and winning the seat by approximately 2,500 votes.

“Last night was a referendum on the damage Donald Trump is doing to our country and a clear message that we don’t have to accept leaders who continue to support it,” said Zimmer. “Voters here are also hungry for results on the issues that affect their daily lives: affordable housing, healthcare and utility costs, property tax relief, and a government that works as hard as they do.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Zimmer moved to New York City in 2003 and founded his own record label. Spurred to leave at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimmer and his family settled in Brookfield where he began his career in politics. Zimmer previously ran for District 107 House of Representatives in 2024 where he lost by less than 1,000 votes.

Harding conceded the race to Zimmer Wednesday morning and has not yet responded to The Lakeville Journal's request for comment. Horn said she and Harding had a “good relationship” when working on local issues, but credited Zimmer’s win to his messaging towards larger issues and outreach during the campaign.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to represent the 30th District in Hartford. I’ll work hard to earn the trust voters have placed in me and to improve the lives of people across our communities,” Zimmer said.

Harding's loss is one of the eight Republican seats flipped in the State Senate this election, leaving an expected three seats for the GOP.

“The American people have spoken and our message is clear. We are taking back our country. Thank you to all the terrific Democratic candidates who ran for election. Gratitude to all those who protested, rallied, wrote postcards, made phone calls, knocked on doors, donated, and posted on social media,” wrote the Kent Democratic Town Committee.

“And finally, thank you to American voters who overcame a panoply of election dirty tricks. You saved our democracy.”



