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elections

Hayes, Horn declare victory; Harding’s seat at risk

Hayes, Horn declare victory; Harding’s seat at risk

A voter casts a ballot in Sharon during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 3.

By Patrick Stachniak

CORNWALL — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and state Rep. Maria Horn declared victory Tuesday night, while state Sen. Stephen Harding faced the prospect of losing his seat as results continued to come in.

With Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont securing a third term, the unfolding results raised the possibility of a Democratic sweep of the region’s congressional and legislative races.

Affordability and concerns about the country’s direction weighed on voters’ minds in the region, where poll workers reported steady turnout throughout the day.

Hayes, a Democrat who has represented Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District since 2019, declared victory over Republican Chris Shea at a watch party in Waterbury Tuesday night as she sought another two-year term in Washington. The district includes much of western Connecticut, including all six towns of the Northwest Corner.

"We did it, we did it," Hayes said at the party, noting that Shea had called her to concede.

Hayes previously won reelection over Republican George Logan in 2022 and 2024.

In the 64th House District, Horn, a Salisbury Democrat, was also well ahead of her Republican challenger, Katelynn Borraiz, late into the evening. The district includes Salisbury, Sharon, Cornwall, Kent, North Canaan, Falls Village, Goshen, Norfolk and Washington.

She declared victory shortly after 11 p.m., thanking her supporters in an e-mail. "The polls are closed and the unofficial results show that I have won re-election to my fifth term in the Connecticut legislature representing the Northwest Corner's 64th District. Thank you for your confidence in me and for your support."

Horn spent Election Day traveling around the district, stopping at her West Cornwall campaign headquarters late in the afternoon before heading to the town of Washington. She returned to Cornwall in the evening to await the results.

“It’s always fun to tour all the towns on Election Day,” Horn said. “I love seeing and talking to everyone.”

She also thanked the volunteers who had knocked on doors, staffed phone banks and written postcards for her campaign.

State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, right, in Cornwall on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, with, from left, Kent Democratic Town Committee Chairman Gary Ford, her husband Tom Quinn and her campaign manager Melissa CherniskePhoto by Ruth Epstein


Harding, the Republican Senate minority leader, was in danger of losing his seat to Democrat Aaron Zimmer as votes were being counted in the 30th Senate District. The state’s largest Senate district by area encompasses all or parts of 18 municipalities in western Connecticut, including the six Northwest Corner towns.

At the top of the statewide ticket, Lamont defeated Republican state Sen. Ryan Fazio to win a third four-year term as governor.

In Sharon, poll workers described turnout as stronger than usual for a midterm election, with one saying he had seen more first-time voter registrations than in past elections.

Voter Lorie Carlson, a self-employed bookkeeper, said helping working families was her priority.

“The people that I know, the employees of the companies that I work for, are feeling the pinch of the economy,” Carlson said.

A 25-year-old Sharon voter, who asked not to be named, said housing costs were foremost in her mind as she and her partner searched for a home.

“Nowadays it’s unapproachable to say the least,” she said. “It seems that unless you’re in a dual-income household, it’s nearly impossible to get by, so that’s our biggest issue.”

Voters cast their ballots in Kent on Election DayBy Patrick Stachniak

Kent poll workers likewise described steady voting and turnout stronger than in recent midterm elections.

Kent voter Ann Sherwood said concerns about democracy guided her choices.

“We need our democracy back,” Sherwood said. “At the national level, we need people who are going to support [us] at the local level as well.”

Another Kent voter, who asked not to be named, said the cost of living was her leading concern, particularly its effect on younger people.

“I feel like costs have kind of gotten out of control. And it’s kind of hard to manage,” she said.

Christian Murray and Madi Long contributed to this article.

Patrick Stachniak
Ruth Epstein
Reporter
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