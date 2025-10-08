Classifieds - October 9, 2025

Help Wanted

GARDENER wanted: Large vegetable garden, herb garden, decorative planted beds. Start this fall to prepare for next year. Pine Plains, NY area, private home. References requested. Contact at pineplainsgardener@gmail.com.

Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant: Northwest Corner, Connecticut. Responsibilities include: visiting patients in their home, assisted living & skilled nursing facility settings to provide personal care assistance. Must be certified with the State of Connecticut. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have reliable transportation. Part-time and full-time positions available. Compensation based on experience. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org.

Kitchen Help Wanted: two years experience preferred. KPG Kitchen and Bar, located in Kent, CT. Please call for interview 860-488-6755.

Northwest Community Bank, Branch Manager: Responsible for generating business & deepening customer relationships, providing excellent customer service, identifying cross training opportunities and personal development. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must maintain a civic leadership role in the Lakeville community. Strong communication, sales, and supervisory skills. Previous management experience required. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Please see full job description on our website and apply at www.nwcommunitybank.com. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Real Estate

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

Moving!!! Garage giveaway: Saturday, October 11, 9 am to 3 pm. Variety of house hold items including lamps, end tables, rug, chest, dog crates. Some tools, some garden supplies. All free! 76 Washinee Heights Road, Salisbury.

Falls Village, CT

Barn Sale-Falls Village, CT: Friday, Saturday, & Sunday-Oct. 10-12 9 AM to 3PM. 8 Kellogg Road, Falls Village. Huge multi-day barn sale! Antique tools, Furniture, Antique & vintage advertising items, Fishing poles, Outdoor furniture, Treadmill, Backhoe for John Deere tractor, Fireplace tools & andirons, Bunk Beds, Hitchcock chairs, Faux bamboo chairs, Inflatable movie screen (brand new). Plus-a recently cleaned-out shed with items from the 1930’s, and we’re still cleaning out the farmhouse! Cash only.

North Canaan, CT

TAG SALE: October 10, 11, and 12 From 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. 119 Granite Avenue Ext., Canaan, CT Corner of Orchard Street and Granite Avenue Ext. Jewelry, Lots of Vintage and New Beads, House Decor, Art and Holiday Cards, Woman’s Ice Skates (size 8), Toys, Housewares, Miscellaneous

Sharon, CT

Estate Sale: Long-time house contents, Collectibles, furniture, garden and barn contents. Fri., Sat. 9-4, Sun. 9-12. 60 Sharon Millerton Road, Sharon.



