Classifieds - October 9, 2025

Help Wanted

GARDENER wanted: Large vegetable garden, herb garden, decorative planted beds. Start this fall to prepare for next year. Pine Plains, NY area, private home. References requested. Contact at pineplainsgardener@gmail.com.

Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant: Northwest Corner, Connecticut. Responsibilities include: visiting patients in their home, assisted living & skilled nursing facility settings to provide personal care assistance. Must be certified with the State of Connecticut. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have reliable transportation. Part-time and full-time positions available. Compensation based on experience. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org.

Kitchen Help Wanted: two years experience preferred. KPG Kitchen and Bar, located in Kent, CT. Please call for interview 860-488-6755.

Northwest Community Bank, Branch Manager: Responsible for generating business & deepening customer relationships, providing excellent customer service, identifying cross training opportunities and personal development. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must maintain a civic leadership role in the Lakeville community. Strong communication, sales, and supervisory skills. Previous management experience required. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Please see full job description on our website and apply at www.nwcommunitybank.com. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Real Estate

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

Moving!!! Garage giveaway: Saturday, October 11, 9 am to 3 pm. Variety of house hold items including lamps, end tables, rug, chest, dog crates. Some tools, some garden supplies. All free! 76 Washinee Heights Road, Salisbury.

Falls Village, CT

Barn Sale-Falls Village, CT: Friday, Saturday, & Sunday-Oct. 10-12 9 AM to 3PM. 8 Kellogg Road, Falls Village. Huge multi-day barn sale! Antique tools, Furniture, Antique & vintage advertising items, Fishing poles, Outdoor furniture, Treadmill, Backhoe for John Deere tractor, Fireplace tools & andirons, Bunk Beds, Hitchcock chairs, Faux bamboo chairs, Inflatable movie screen (brand new). Plus-a recently cleaned-out shed with items from the 1930’s, and we’re still cleaning out the farmhouse! Cash only.

North Canaan, CT

TAG SALE: October 10, 11, and 12 From 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. 119 Granite Avenue Ext., Canaan, CT Corner of Orchard Street and Granite Avenue Ext. Jewelry, Lots of Vintage and New Beads, House Decor, Art and Holiday Cards, Woman’s Ice Skates (size 8), Toys, Housewares, Miscellaneous

Sharon, CT

Estate Sale: Long-time house contents, Collectibles, furniture, garden and barn contents. Fri., Sat. 9-4, Sun. 9-12. 60 Sharon Millerton Road, Sharon.


Latest News

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

