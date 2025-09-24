Classifieds - September, 25, 2025

Help Wanted

THE CORNER FOOD PANTRY IN LAKEVILLE: seeks P/T Pantry Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of the food pantry, ensuring a welcoming, respectful and efficient distribution of food to our clients. Responsibilities include management of food ordering/food distribution/menu development, inventory & supplies tracking; maintain records of food orders and maintenance needs. Requirements include: strong communication, supervisory, organizational, skills, experience with Microsoft Office, Spanish-speaker, a plus. Position requires 20-25 hours/week including Saturday mornings. Salary $20-25.00/hour depending on experience. Email contact@thecornerfoodpantry.org to receive full job description.

Local construction company seeking: a part-time billing/office assistant for 15-20 hours/week to assist with billing and administrative tasks. Must be available to work in-person in Lakeville, CT during typical business hours. Requirements include proficiency in Microsoft Excel & Word and strong computer literacy. Reliable, organized, and detail-oriented candidates encouraged to apply. To apply, please email your resume to skylarmrem@gmail.com or call 860-435-9710.

Northwest Community Bank, Branch Manager: Responsible for generating business & deepening customer relationships, providing excellent customer service, identifying cross training opportunities and personal development. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must maintain a civic leadership role in the Lakeville community. Strong communication, sales, and supervisory skills. Previous management experience required. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Please see full job description on our website and apply at www.nwcommunitybank.com. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

GARDENER wanted: Large vegetable garden, herb garden, decorative planted beds. Start this fall to prepare for next year. Pine Plains, NY area, private home. References requested. Contact at pineplainsgardener@gmail.com.

Part Time Retail Help Wanted: Visionary Computer seeks a kind, patient, empathetic person to help us deliver excellence in customer service and sales. Email preferred, info@visionarycomputer.net or call 860-435-2211.

CARE GIVER WANTED: Fulltime, Live-in, Private apartment. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Kitchen Help Wanted: two years experience preferred. KPG Kitchen and Bar, located in Kent, CT. Please call for interview 860-488-6755.

Small landscaping company looking for help: Experience with zero turn mower and weed whipping preferred. Willing to train. Pay to go with experience. (860)639-4764.

Services Offered

lakevillejournal.com

Got a chair that needs reweaving? Caning, Rush, Reed, or danish cording?: I can do that! Contact: Susannah Anderson in Norfolk. www.susannahandersonart.com/chair-care-seat-repair

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Lime Rock First floor studio apartment: $975 per month including utilities. Credit check, references and security deposit required. Call 860 435-0705.

Houses For Rent

North Canaan Home for Rent: $2,400/mo + utilities. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2-car garage with attached workshop, sunny deck, and a large yard. For more info, please contact Brierley Lloyd Hannan at William Pitt Sotheby’s Int. Realty -blloydhannan@williampitt.com.