Connecticut’s long lost Western Reserve

Alex DuBois presented a lecture Saturday, April 13.

Leila Hawken
history

SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.

During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.

Noting that his information about Connecticut’s role in settling of the Western Reserve has taken years to assemble, DuBois began the timeline with the original charter in 1666, when the state’s western boundary was undefined so that in theory the colony extended from the western border of the colony of Pennsylvania all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Due to the vast distance involved, the western boundary was eventually decided to be the Mississippi River, DuBois indicated.

After the American Revolution, DuBois said Connecticut gave most of its claimed western lands over to the new American government, but it “reserved” 35 million acres in the northeast of present-day Ohio from Pennsylvania to the lower tip of Lake Erie for its continued use and settlement. This area was named the Connecticut Western Reserve, also known as “New Connecticut.”

Sharon native and surveyor Amos Spafford was instrumental in the early surveying of those lands, not an easy task to map townships defined by precise single square miles arranged in blocks of 25 or 36, a concept know as five-by-five or six-by-six.

DuBois recounted that once the land was mapped, investors could either set about to farm the land themselves or they could sell to Connecticut residents who might move to the land. The Connecticut Land Company, specializing in speculation, was actively involved.

In the course of events, Ohio’s native tribes were being displaced. Numerous military actions were always ended by treaties that invariably called for the tribes to cede land.

“It’s harder to find their voices,” DuBois said of his work to uncover the tribal historical record. He spoke of Seneca and the Wyandot Nation.

As for the families who went to the Western Reserve as migrants, DuBois said that the ads promoted the idea as a good move, while in reality it may not have been so.

“When you went, and how much money you had predicted your outcome,” DuBois said.

People who sought freedom found their way to “New Connecticut.” Freed slaves found it to be a place of opportunity. Slavery was not permitted in Ohio, but the prohibition was not enforced, and slaves were regularly seen working the fields. Fugitive slaves were returned to their owners as a matter of course.

In time, however, the Western Reserve became aligned with the abolitionist movement.

“It’s an important story for Connecticut,” DuBois said.

Re-elected to their positions as officers at the historical society were Chris Robinson, president; Jodi Scheurenbrand, vice-president; Stephanie Plunkett, secretary; and Douglas Rick, treasurer.

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.

budget

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Professionals shared insights with Salisbury Central School students on Career Day, April 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.

This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.

salisbury central school

Selectmen discuss Community Center lease

Selectmen discuss Community Center lease

SHARON — Making steady progress toward developing a lease arrangement with the Sharon Housing Trust to develop the former Community Center building into four units of affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed finalizing a lease draft at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that an attorney specializing in real estate law at the firm of Cramer and Anderson had reviewed a draft of the lease and offered two amendments. The Housing Trust had reviewed those amendments and had recently made small adjustments. Still being discussed is the term of the lease, whether 99 years or 75 years. Also included in the lease is a provision that In the event that the Housing Trust should dissolve before the lease ends, the property would revert to the town.

affordable housing

Kent Library's car raffle returns

Kent Library’s car raffle returns

Raffle tickets for this 2021 Jeep Compass on sale now.

Provided

KENT — Tickets for the 22nd annual car raffle to benefit The Kent Memorial Library have been on sale for a while and will continue right up until the drawing on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the end of the Pumpkin Run road race. The drawing will be held at the Kent Town Hall.

Residents who purchase a ticket, or more than one if so inclined, can be in the running to win this year’s raffle car, an all-wheel drive 2021 Jeep Compass Limited. The color is white and the condition is described as “like new.”

kent memorial library