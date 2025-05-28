Passing down memories from one generation to the next

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School students interviewed alumni for an ongoing oral history project on Monday, May 19.

Five subjects were on hand: Ron Dower, Pat Mechare, Tracy Atwood, Woods Sinclair and John Berti.

Interviewed remotely were: Steve Blass, Dick Gustafson, Joanne Gustafson, Suzanne Ullram, Richard Donati, Tom Segalla, Ken Harring and Luis Capuchino — an exchange student from Spain in 1958-59.

Vermilyea said the oral history project has existed as a classroom assignment since he started at HVRHS 30 years ago.

The project was formally established in 2017. He said the interviews didn’t happen in 2020 because of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 19 in the cafeteria the interviewees chatted among themselves while the students, all juniors, got themselves organized. Vermilyea buzzed around the room checking to see if laptops were working and everyone was prepared.

Dower was interviewed by a team of Katie Crane, Ava McDougall and Olivia Brooks.

They were working off a list of questions dealing with life as an HVRHS student. There were questions about cliques and popular music, as well as biographical information.

The interviews were recorded.