Examining the role of women in the Civil War

Author Peter Vermilyea teaches history at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Jules Williams

FALLS VILLAGE — The heroes of the Civil War were not found just on the battlefields, but on the home fronts as well. And many of those helping in the Union cause can be traced to the local area.

In his talk titled “All Honor to the Ladies: Litchfield County Women and the Civil War,” Peter Vermilyea described the role women played during that period.

“It’s a local story, but also a national story,” he told those gathered at the South Canaan Meetinghouse for the second installment of the “First Tuesdays at 7” series put on by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society.

Vermilyea is a familiar figure in the Northwest Corner, heading up the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, as well as an author and speaker on local history.

Using three old newspapers as major sources, the Housatonic Republican, Litchfield Enquirer and Winsted Herald, he was able to glean a great deal of information on the topic. Since there was a long tradition of women in Litchfield County being activists back to the Revolutionary War, it followed that ladies aid societies would become popular. “They give us a glimpse of how they exercised agency and expressed their own beliefs,” he said.

In the 1830s, many traditional responsibilities were replaced by machinery, so women were looking for something else besides their “moral obligation” to raise children. The war provided a purpose for women to get together. The aid societies took root in Bridgeport, primarily filled with well-to-do women. But they grew to more than 20,000 chapters across the north and saw expanded memberships.

Vermilyea elicited laughter when he said at first, “The primary purpose for women was to ‘remain cheerful.’”

When it was discovered women were very capable in several areas, such as recruitment of soldiers, they were tapped to perform certain duties. But as Vermilyea emphasized throughout the talk, they were welcomed “as long as they remained in the women’s sphere and didn’t try to do the work of men or else they were pushed back.” Handling money was not something with which women were entrusted.

Hartford became the clearinghouse for the societies, from where information was disseminated about what the troops needed. For example, the women of Norfolk made flannel shirts for soldiers in Missouri. A large number of items were collected from Bethlehem, where a huge rally to protest the war was held and a slogan saying, “Let it no longer be said Bethlehem is a secession town,” was displayed. The women of Kent knitted socks designed with tiny images of Jefferson Davis with a noose around his neck.

Vermilyea spoke about calls going out across the nation for lint, but it couldn’t be that from cotton because the fabric contained acid. Only lint from linen was usable for making bandages. He shared the long list of items that the women gathered and sent to the troops.

The talents displayed by the ladies aid societies can be traced to the start of several women’s movements, such as suffrage and temperance, Vemilyea said.

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

