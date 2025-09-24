Sharon’s past comes alive on cemetery stroll
Alec Linden
SHARON — Cemeteries are complicated places. Some head for the gravestones to mourn, others to enjoy a weekend stroll, and still others use them as scenic locales to contemplate time and history. They are somber, joyous, meditative and beautiful places, but they are also more than that, as Housatonic Heritage Walk through Sharon’s picturesque Hillside Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 20 decisively demonstrated.
Studying cemetery inscriptions, and the story of the people behind them, is an act of respecting the history of a place, said Sharon Burying Ground (as it was formerly known) board member and veteran grave cleaner Jake Fricker. Fricker said the grave cleaning team, wryly called the “Hillside Stoners,” has cleaned somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 stones, with some 3,000 left to go. Each one, Fricker said, is “a way to honor the dead and remember the dead.”
Saturday’s tour, which took place during stunning fall weather, was a veritable journey through the lives of Sharon’s long departed. The Historical Society’s curator Cooper Sheldon, assisted by Hillside Stoners and Historical Society board members Myra Plescia, Marel Rogers, BZ Coords and Fricker, led the group from headstone to headstone, recounting the lives both happy and sad, prosperous and poor of the residents of yore, some well-documented and others whose stories have been mostly lost to time.
The first stop took the group to the elegant stone of Rev. Cotton Mather Smith (d. 1806), who was ordained the third minister of Sharon Congregational Church in 1755. He went on to found the Sharon Literary Club in 1777, which is believed to have been the first club of its kind in the country.
Further ambling took the group to Dr. Jerome Chaffee’s burial site, who founded Sharon Hospital in 1909, before the procession arrived at Judson Bostwick’s stone.
“There you have Mr. Mousetrap,” said Myra Plescia as she idly picked lichen of the grave, which sat pale and proud under dappled shade from one of the cemetery’s many towering Norway spruces towering above.
Bostwick led a short but industrious life, dying from typhoid fever at the age of 42 in 1859. His most lasting contribution to Sharon — and the world — was an early version of a mousetrap that would enclose the animal in a wooden cage of sorts before it was presumably released later elsewhere.
This surprisingly humane version of the now-ubiquitous pest control contraption was the first to be manufactured and marketed broadly in the world, the members of the Historical Society claimed. While this is difficult to substantiate, a quick google search yields that the earliest patent dates for the far-crueler spring-loaded traps only start appearing years after Bostwick died.
Further down the hill, a cluster of gravesites hosting the Marckres family shows George’s stone, who was probably Sharon’s first resident photographer and founded a jewelry store.
A more somber interlude of the journey was a visit to a shady, nondescript portion of the cemetery far downhill, arrayed with a smattering of small, barely visible and headstones that each bear only a number. Sheldon explained that this section is marked simply as “paupers” in a layout map from the 1800s, and scant information regarding its inhabitants exists. One stone, which apparently marks a child’s grave, is overlaid with toys.
“It’s not much to look at but it’s one of the saddest parts of the cemetery,” said Sheldon.
A later stop brought the group to Sarah Juckett’s gravesite, who was an ailing wife and mother on West Woods Road and who apparently also “churned a heck of a lot of butter.” She lived a painful life, often resorting to the pain-killing qualities of laudanum before dying at 43 years old in 1888. She kept a detailed journal between 1878 and 1881 about farm life, which has been a valuable resource for the historical society.
“She rests in peace here,” said Rogers.
Grave cleaning is a constant, meticulous and delicate task, the members of the Hillside Stoners explained, but it helps keep the vibrant and surprising history of the town alive. The team uses lichen-eating biologic cleaners to do the brunt of the work, then do the fine tuning with a gentle brush.
The only type of brush that’s allowed, Fricker said, is one “that would clean your Lamborghini.”
With three thousand headstones to go, and older cleans needing updating, the group has a big task ahead. “We’re doing this until we become members of this place,” said Fricker with a chuckle.
Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.
Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.
The Playhouse’s casting includes Dana Domenick of Falls Village who leads the cast as Mollie Ralston, the newlywed innkeeper with a secret. Reid Sinclair of Norfolk plays Giles, her husband and partner in hospitality — and maybe in something more sinister. Will Nash Broyles from Lakeville plays the eccentric and enigmatic Christopher Wren, and Sandy York of Sharon will play the role of the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Dick Terhune (Litchfield), Caroline Kinsolving (Salisbury), Ricky Oliver (Pawling), and Christopher McLinden (also Lakeville) round out the cast as the play’s increasingly suspicious guests — and one very determined detective.
As always, Sharon Playhouse has gathered a top-tier creative team to match its cast. The Swader brothers (Christopher and Justin) return with their signature scenic designs, while Kathleen DeAngelis’s costumes and Bobbie Zlotnik’s wigs promise to anchor us firmly in postwar England, even as the plot spirals into timeless psychological suspense. Lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone will help turn the cozy theater into a stage crackling with tension.
If you’ve never seen “The Mousetrap,” here’s what you need to know: it’s the murder mystery that truly defined the genre. Premiering in London’s West End in 1952 and still running strong over 30,000 performances later, Christie’s ingenious puzzle unfolds in a snowbound manor house where everyone has something to hide, and no one is safe from suspicion. Its final twist is famously kept secret by audiences — a tradition of theatrical discretion that only deepens the sense of shared experience.
“The enduring success of ‘The Mousetrap’ lies in its suspense, yes, but also in its structure,” said the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s a masterclass in storytelling. And with Hunter Foster leading this incredible cast of local artists, we know our audiences are in for an evening of mystery, laughter, and yes, plenty of gasps.”
Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.
For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, artists chosen from 100 entries around the country — representing diverse origins as far flung as Punjab, Berlin, and Peru — will set up their easels and spend the week recording the landscape, farms, historic buildings, and even restaurant interiors throughout the town. Artists such as Thomas Adkins, Yili Haruni, Katushka Millones, and Zufar Bikbov will participate.
“The French term plein air means ‘out of doors,’ referring to the practice of painting entire finished pictures in the open air. The plein air approach was pioneered by John Constable in Britain in the early 19th century,” according to The Tate Gallery in London.
Thursday, Oct. 2, is “Paint the Historic District Day,” when artists make paintings of early buildings.
Norfolk artist Sam Guindon will give a painting demonstration in the meadow by Tapping Reeve Law School at 82 South St. at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Nicole Carpenter, curator of the Litchfield Historical Society, will present “Landscape Visions: Artistic Depictions of Litchfield,” exploring the role artists play in documenting regional history, at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South St. The talk is free, and all are welcome.
The public is also invited to the historic firehouse at Belden House at 6 p.m. for a free art show of the works created that day.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, Judge of Awards Eric Forstmann, a Litchfield County artist, will announce the winners at the Gala Art Show and Sale in the historic Firehouse property of Belden House & Mews, where all displayed artwork will be available for purchase.
Finally, on Sunday morning, Oct. 5,from 9 a.m. to noon, everyone is invited to a three-hour fun “Quick Paint” event. Open to artists of all levels, with additional prizes, the event will be held in the Tapping Reeve Meadow at 82 South St. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Art Tripping was founded in 2018 by Michele Murelli, whose mission is to create community art events and show how art enhances quality of life. Murelli and her team of volunteers have organized Plein Air Litchfield, 2025.
Visit the PAL website, www.pleinairlitchfield.com for information and to purchase tickets to the Gala Art Show and Sale.