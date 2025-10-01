CAMA Fall Fest displays marvel of old machines

KENT — The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association’s annual Fall Festival was as lively as it gets over the weekend, with the September sun sparkling on a motley collection of steam engines, tractors, locomotives and more.

John Norcross, co-director and show chair for the festival, said that Saturday’s crowds brought the 13-acre parking field that sits below the Association’s bucolic museum grounds to full capacity, which is a notable feat.

While Saturday saw the biggest turnout, the whole weekend, including Friday, brought thousands of the machine-curious to the festival to hear the hiss, whistle and chug of CAMA’s facilities in full swing.

“This weekend you see everything in action,” said Norcross, ranging from blacksmithing and saw-milling demonstrations to runs of CAMA’s treasured “No. 5” Baldwin locomotive steam engine, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Diesel exhaust fumes and the cozy smell of wood smoke wafted through the air as fascinated attendees wandered from the extensive exhibits of the Hubbard of Mining to the McCarthy Forge, where blacksmith and coppersmith Ian McCarthy pounded away at a red-hot metal rod over an anvil. Throughout the grounds, over 75 vendors touting both antiques and newly handcrafted goods alike, and likewise well over 75 exhibitors demonstrating equipment. The bright reds and greens of dozens of well-maintained tractors and other machines made for an eye-catching centerpiece to the core circuit of the showcase.

The Industrial Hall is fully operational for only four events throughout the year, with its over 20 stationary steam engines eating 22 gallons of fuel and 245 gallons of water each hour during a show day. CAMA’s Chief Stationary Engineer Frank Vopasek is proof that these machines are not simply a vestige of the past, but living history.

“He’s a book of knowledge,” said Norcross, explaining that he still works in the steam industry in New Jersey when he’s not moonlighting as Santa in the Macy’s Day Parade.

Concessions, ranging from candy apples and ice cream to hamburgers, were offered by the Kent Lions Club, St. Luke’s Masonic Lodge No. 48, and Kimberly Farm, with breakfast provided thanks to the #11 Kent Boy Scouts.

Collaboration is the key, Norcross explained. “This is a team effort,” he said. “Everyone’s a volunteer and it just comes together.”