CAMA Fall Fest displays marvel of old machines

Onlookers gaze at the 1875 C.H. Brown Stationary Steam Engine in the Industrial Hall, originally consigned to run a lumber mill in New Hampshire.

Alec Linden

KENT — The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association’s annual Fall Festival was as lively as it gets over the weekend, with the September sun sparkling on a motley collection of steam engines, tractors, locomotives and more.

John Norcross, co-director and show chair for the festival, said that Saturday’s crowds brought the 13-acre parking field that sits below the Association’s bucolic museum grounds to full capacity, which is a notable feat.

While Saturday saw the biggest turnout, the whole weekend, including Friday, brought thousands of the machine-curious to the festival to hear the hiss, whistle and chug of CAMA’s facilities in full swing.

“This weekend you see everything in action,” said Norcross, ranging from blacksmithing and saw-milling demonstrations to runs of CAMA’s treasured “No. 5” Baldwin locomotive steam engine, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Diesel exhaust fumes and the cozy smell of wood smoke wafted through the air as fascinated attendees wandered from the extensive exhibits of the Hubbard of Mining to the McCarthy Forge, where blacksmith and coppersmith Ian McCarthy pounded away at a red-hot metal rod over an anvil. Throughout the grounds, over 75 vendors touting both antiques and newly handcrafted goods alike, and likewise well over 75 exhibitors demonstrating equipment. The bright reds and greens of dozens of well-maintained tractors and other machines made for an eye-catching centerpiece to the core circuit of the showcase.

The Industrial Hall is fully operational for only four events throughout the year, with its over 20 stationary steam engines eating 22 gallons of fuel and 245 gallons of water each hour during a show day. CAMA’s Chief Stationary Engineer Frank Vopasek is proof that these machines are not simply a vestige of the past, but living history.

“He’s a book of knowledge,” said Norcross, explaining that he still works in the steam industry in New Jersey when he’s not moonlighting as Santa in the Macy’s Day Parade.

Concessions, ranging from candy apples and ice cream to hamburgers, were offered by the Kent Lions Club, St. Luke’s Masonic Lodge No. 48, and Kimberly Farm, with breakfast provided thanks to the #11 Kent Boy Scouts.

Collaboration is the key, Norcross explained. “This is a team effort,” he said. “Everyone’s a volunteer and it just comes together.”

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

Caregiver Lolly Schroeder
Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

Support across Region One: HYSB

HYSB clinician Taylor Rousseau works with a young client.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.

In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.

