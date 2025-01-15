Copake Grange readies for 2025 with an activity-packed calendar

Rita Jakubowski, recording secretary and membership director for the Copake Grange, says the 2025 calendar, already packed with events for all and open to the public, is the result of the group’s increasingly diverse membership, up from seven in 2018 to 125 today.

The playlist for a “Love to Dance” Party, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the brainchild of Madeline Silverman, will feature songs which contain the words “love” or “dance” with suggestions submitted to tinyurl.com/JanuaryDance. Held several times a year, Jakubowski says, young people come out “in droves” for the party.

Donations of $5 and items for the Roe Jan Food Pantry and emergency supply cabinet at the Taconic Hills School are appreciated.

Movie Night’s “Mississippi Burning” in recognition of Martin Luther King Day, is set for Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The movie is free with a $10 fee for a following meal of soup, salad and bread to help with the historic building’s “never ending needs.”

Months-long competitive talk of the “legendary” fourth Annual Chili Cook-Off, will be settled on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. when attendees taste samples and vote for the best entry. Chili may be purchased to eat there or take home.

To participate in “Jammin’ at the Grange,” on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or the next free Open Mic Night scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. contact lennybarham@gmail.com

“Making Collages” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for children seven to 18 will be led by Grange artists Liz Fenamore and Deborah Macheski. The $5 admission fee will include art supplies.

For more information on the Grange at 628 Empire Rd. near the Clock Tower, go to www.copakegrange.org. or email copakegrange@gmail.com.