Copake Grange readies for 2025 with an activity-packed calendar

Chili lovers had a feast as they decided on their favorites at the Chili Cook-Off at the Copake Grange. The winner of the next competition, planned for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m, has been a hot topic around town for months.

Rita Jakubowski
Rita Jakubowski, recording secretary and membership director for the Copake Grange, says the 2025 calendar, already packed with events for all and open to the public, is the result of the group’s increasingly diverse membership, up from seven in 2018 to 125 today.

The playlist for a “Love to Dance” Party, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the brainchild of Madeline Silverman, will feature songs which contain the words “love” or “dance” with suggestions submitted to tinyurl.com/JanuaryDance. Held several times a year, Jakubowski says, young people come out “in droves” for the party.

Donations of $5 and items for the Roe Jan Food Pantry and emergency supply cabinet at the Taconic Hills School are appreciated.

Movie Night’s “Mississippi Burning” in recognition of Martin Luther King Day, is set for Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The movie is free with a $10 fee for a following meal of soup, salad and bread to help with the historic building’s “never ending needs.”

Months-long competitive talk of the “legendary” fourth Annual Chili Cook-Off, will be settled on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. when attendees taste samples and vote for the best entry. Chili may be purchased to eat there or take home.

To participate in “Jammin’ at the Grange,” on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or the next free Open Mic Night scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. contact lennybarham@gmail.com

“Making Collages” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for children seven to 18 will be led by Grange artists Liz Fenamore and Deborah Macheski. The $5 admission fee will include art supplies.

For more information on the Grange at 628 Empire Rd. near the Clock Tower, go to www.copakegrange.org. or email copakegrange@gmail.com.

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

Florence Eugenia Cooper

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

Violet Leila Woods

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

