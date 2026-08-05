Cornwall kids have a whale of a time at town hall
Photo by Allison Gollenberg
CORNWALL — With a whoosh, Nile the inflatable humpback whale filled a room in Town Hall as kids lined up for a chance to see what the inside of a whale looks like on Thursday, July 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Whalemobile is a traveling education program created by lifelong whale lover and environmental educator Cynde McInnis. Based in Massachusetts, the program has traveled to schools and libraries as far west as Illinois and as far south as Maryland, McInnis said.
Inside the life-sized replica whale, children sat beneath a diagram of whale anatomy while Whalemobile educator Misty Baker guided them through lessons on whale biology, behavior and conservation. Baker passed around real sperm whale teeth and baleen plates, explaining how baleen filters tiny prey such as krill from seawater.
“What’s inside of a whale?” Baker asked, tracing a laser pointer across the whale’s ceiling. “Hearts, organs, blood. That’s the same stuff that’s inside of you, too,” she said.
The presentation also highlighted whales’ role in the planet’s ecosystem. Baker explained that tiny marine plants called phytoplankton feed on nutrients from whale waste and produce about half of the oxygen humans breathe. She added that studying whale waste also helps scientists understand what whales are eating and the health of the ocean.
McInnis said she hopes the program inspires children to care about the planet around them.
“First and foremost, we hope they learn that whales are awesome,” McInnis said. “Because the kids are going to grow up and care about the things they get excited about.”
The program also focuses on teaching kids habits that protect the planet, like using reusable water bottles and picking up trash.
Nile, the inflatable whale, was custom-built by a company in Minnesota and is named and modeled after a real whale that has been sighted off the coast of Massachusetts for almost 40 years. McInnis first spotted Nile herself in 1995 and has seen her nearly every year since during her frequent whale-watching tours.
Asked how she can tell Nile apart from other whales, McInnis said the answer lies in the tail. Whales have patterns on their tails like fingerprints, and Nile’s has a line in the shape of the Nile River.
The Whalemobile’s stop in Cornwall was organized by the library, held at Town Hall, and paid for by the Cornwall Foundation, library director Margaret Haske said.
The library’s Children’s Program Coordinator Eiseley Kotchoubey said this is just one of many kid’s programs the library has offered this summer.The programs have covered a wide range of topics, including an art exhibit in a bus, a magic show and nature talks.
Haske said she hopes events like this get kids excited about visiting the library.
“It’s very educational and I hope they learned quite a bit about whales,” Haske said. “I hope they enjoyed it, and I hope it sparks their interest in being in the library.”
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Around 300 people came to Satre Hill in Salisbury on Sunday evening, Aug. 2, for a laser light show sponsored by the Salisbury Association. The event was originally scheduled for the evening of July 4 to cap off the town’s Independence Day celebrations, but was canceled by the unexpected storm that took down trees and knocked out power in the area.
As people filed in to the SWSA Ski Jumps around 8 p.m., Salisbury Association Executive Director Chris Abeel said the laser show was a new type of event for the organization, which usually sponsors educational talks.
A silver lining of the delayed light show was the availability of food trucks, which were fully booked on the Fourth of July. The Taco Shack food truck attended the Aug. 2 event, providing crowds with a mix of street tacos, burritos and Mexican favorites.
To add to the excitement, three giant beach balls were inflated and tossed into the crowd a little before 8 p.m. The idea came from Salisbury Association Board Member Gloria Miller, and was proven successful. Children of all ages immediately rolled, jumped on, tossed, and kicked the beach balls. It was still going on during the laser show, which started at about 9 p.m. and ran for 30 minutes.
Accompanied by music, the light show displayed geometric patterns that weaved around artificial fog. Occasionally, a representation of a human was projected onto the ski jump hill.
Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
Alec Linden
SHARON — Farming in Sharon is increasingly at risk due to soaring land prices, a shortage of affordable housing and continued development pressure, residents and planning officials said during a public planning meeting on July 22.
Farmers, landowners and conservation advocates gathered at Town Hall to discuss how the town can better preserve agricultural land as part of its upcoming update to the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).
The meeting was the final of four sessions with the Planning and Zoning Commission that invited public input on four key land use issues identified by residents in responses to a survey conducted in the spring. The other three, which were discussed in the three previous meetings, were economic development, conservation and housing.
The public input will help shape the rewrite of the POCD, which state law requires municipalities to review and update every 10 years. Sharon’s current plan is due for revision by the end of the year. Janell Mullen, a land use consultant hired by P&Z to prepare the revision, referred to the document as “a road map for the next 10 years of planning and development.”
Several participants at the July 22 meeting voiced their desire to see firmer safeguards for the town’s agricultural land, which totals some 4,000 acres, or approximately 11% of Sharon’s total area, become a priority in future changes to town codes.
“There’s no governance by the town that protects it,” said resident Carol Flaton, who serves on the town’s Board of Finance.
Some argued that Connecticut as a whole is not hospitable to farmers, making the town’s role in protecting agriculture especially important.
According to statistics published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2025, Connecticut had the fourth most expensive farmland in the country at $14,400 per acre, following Rhode Island, New Jersey and Massachusetts, in order.
“Connecticut and farming are separating slowly, unfortunately,” said James Shepherd, a Sharon farmer and a board member for the Connecticut Farmland Trust.
Mullen, originally from Sharon herself, said “we’re only going more in the direction of losing our farms.”
Participants suggested several ways in which the town could support especially small farmers given the relatively compact plot sizes in Sharon. Flaton brought up the possibility of a town-operated platform that could connect farmers to landowners wishing to have their land farmed. “Something that says, ‘Hey we’re getting serious about this,’” she said.
Shepherd pointed to a state-run initiative called Connecticut FarmLink that seeks to connect working farmers to available land across the state, saying that “the infrastructure exists for the town of Sharon,” but needs some nudging to be utilized.
Flaton and others noted that there are other obstacles keeping working farmers out of Sharon, namely affordable housing.
Resident Jill Drew said that diversified housing options are essential “if we’re going to get away from just having gentleman farms,” farms that exist for recreation rather than profit or widespread food supply.
Several suggestions were made about how to create housing opportunities for farmers, such as changing zoning laws to make it easier for farmers to live as tenants on the land they farm. Carolyn Klocker, executive director of the Sharon Land Trust, said that her organization is actively working with the Sharon Housing Trust to find housing solutions that protect natural landscapes, agriculture and workers together.
Many during the discussion agreed that above all, protecting the lands themselves should be a foremost goal for the town as it looks into the future.
Flaton argued that stricter oversight for farmland protection needs to be in place. Within the last several years, two properties under state Department of Agriculture easement were purchased by private landowners and turned into residences.
Klocker said that Sharon’s self-sufficiency is reliant on its farms, making their protection a primary goal for the POCD. “If all the land is gobbled up,” she said, “there will be no land left for our kids to grow the food they need.”
Christian Murray
NORTH CANAAN — The Town of North Canaan has agreed to pay former longtime Town Clerk Jean Jacquier $48,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from a nearly two-year dispute that divided Town Hall and culminated in multiple court battles.
First Selectman Jesse Bunce confirmed the settlement, which was finalized about two weeks ago, following mediation. Of the $48,000 settlement, the town will pay $12,500, while the town’s insurance carrier will cover the remaining $35,500.
The settlement compensates Jacquier for back wages and legal fees, Bunce said.
“We sat down in mediation and went back and forth until we discussed the number that both sides were comfortable with,” Bunce said. “Our insurance company was in on it as well because they picked up a good portion of the cost.”
Bunce said resolving the dispute allows the town to put a difficult chapter behind it.
“That’s behind us, and I think that’s really good for North Canaan, so we can move forward,” he said.
Jacquier, who worked in the Town Clerk’s Office for more than three decades and served as the elected town clerk from 2017 until January 2026, could not be reached for comment.
The settlement resolves a lawsuit Jacquier filed in August 2024 seeking reimbursement for legal expenses she incurred defending herself during a state investigation into her conduct as town clerk.
Years of conflict
The conflict began shortly after Brian Ohler was elected as First Selectman at the end of 2023.
Ohler filed a complaint with the Connecticut Attorney General in January 2024 alleging misconduct by Jacquier, arguing that she had failed to secure the town vault properly, posted election campaign materials in Town Hall, and failed to promptly stamp official documents.
The Attorney General’s investigation concluded in October 2024, finding evidence of wrongdoing in those three areas but imposed no disciplinary action. Instead, the attorney general recommended procedural changes regarding vault security, political activity in Town Hall and document handling. Jacquier was not fired.
Relations between Jacquier and town officials deteriorated further in early 2025.
In February 2025, Jacquier stopped coming to work, saying ongoing conflicts with Ohler and another town employee had created a difficult work environment. She later claimed that she had been subjected to harassment and verbal abuse and that the situation had taken a toll on her health. Ohler could not be reached to refute those claims.
The Board of Selectmen voted in March 2025 to suspend her salary after she remained absent from work. Ohler and then Selectman Craig Whiting voted to suspend her pay, while Bunce abstained.
The dispute escalated again in September 2025 after Jacquier attempted to return to Town Hall to work. She said she found the locks had been changed and was ultimately ordered to leave the building by Connecticut State Police after Ohler requested her removal. Town officials maintained she had abandoned her position, while Jacquier insisted she had never resigned.
Jacquier also became embroiled in a separate legal battle over her 2025 reelection bid after errors in Democratic Party endorsement paperwork rendered her filing invalid. A judge ruled she could not appear on the November ballot.
Returned before leaving office.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Jacquier returned to complete the final weeks of her term as town clerk after Bunce defeated Ohler in the first selectmen’s race in November.
Jacquier said her return was made possible after Bunce and the Board of Finance asked whether she would like to finish her term and that they would reinstate her pay.
“They reached out to me,” Jacquier said in December. “They asked me if I would like to finish my term. And I said, absolutely.”
Ruth Epstein
SHARON — Separate but related construction projects will impact travel in town during the final weeks of summer, with road paving and sidewalk repairs slated to begin in early August. The projects, which will take place along state roads, should wrap up between mid-August and mid-September, First Selectman Casey Flanagan said, although the exact dates are tentative.
The road paving projects continue work by the state Department of Transportation that began last year. The sidewalk improvements address a need that emerged over a period of years, and engineers from Cardinal Engineering presented the findings of a sidewalk study during a public informational meeting in January. The sidewalk project will be funded, in part, by a recent grant from the state’s Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP).
Paving on state roads
“We have two projects that will eventually meet at the Clock Tower,” Flanagan said of the upcoming road paving projects, noting that the paving will impact travelers.
The first paving project will begin near Stone House Road along Route 41, just south of the intersection with Route 112 near Hotchkiss. Picking up where it left off last year, the paving will head south toward the Memorial Clock Tower in Sharon and the intersection of Routes 4 and 343.
The other stretch of paving will come from the intersection of Joray Road and Route 4 and head north, eventually joining the end-point of the first project at the Clock Tower.
The road work will begin with milling — a process in which construction vehicles grind and remove the top layer of a road to prepare it for paving. The milling work on Route 41 was originally scheduled to begin this week, with an expected paving completion date of Aug. 24. Milling on Route 4 will begin on Aug. 11, with paving expected to be completed by Sept. 11.
Flanagan emphasized those dates are tentative and could be altered.
Sidewalk enhancements
New sidewalks in the center of town have also been on the docket since a public meeting was held in January and residents called for upgrading a stretch of sidewalks from the Sharon Shopping Center to the intersection of Route 4 and Route 343 past Town Hall and toward the Clock Tower.
The project was made possible, in part, after the town was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the state’s Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP). The town will be responsible for $600,000 to cover the total cost, which will ultimately depend on materials used.
The project is intended to rehabilitate the sidewalks that are in poor condition, with widespread cracking, breaking and uneven surfaces. Presently, there are no plans to extend their length. Residents have called for concrete to be used instead of asphalt and expressed concerns about the impact on trees.
A follow-up informational meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss the sidewalk project. An arborist from Bartlett Tree Company will be in attendance to talk about the effect the sidewalks will have on the surrounding trees.
Alec Linden
KENT – An extensive paving and sidewalk project at Kent Center School is on target to finish by the first day of school, project leaders said.
Sam Herrick, the business manager for the Region One school district, reported on July 30 that the project was within budget and on schedule to be completed before students return Aug. 25.
The long-planned project involves replacing aging pavement and sidewalks throughout the school grounds, as well as along adjacent sections of Judd Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
Herrick said the project’s primary goal is safety, not aesthetics, by creating safer conditions for students, staff and visitors. He said the improvements are expected to remain functional for decades.
Herrick said the town roads were included in the project to make a smoother transition between the roadways and the freshly paved school campus, while saving time and money. “We gain some efficiencies by having it done that way,” he said, noting that it made more sense to handle both repaving efforts when the equipment was already in place.
North Canaan’s Allied Engineering is managing the project, and the paving is being handled by Bridgeport’s Waters Paving. KCS Facilities Manager Bill Hurley has served as the school’s on-site coordinator.
The project was entirely town funded, with a total cost of approximately $620,000.
Herrick said this project, like other major school renovations, is meant to last decades. “These are projects that get done every 25 to 30 years,” he said. “It’s not something we’re going to be looking to redo in the near future.”
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Bethany Sheffer and Ellery Zych from Sharon Audubon teamed up with Kyla DeRisi of the Scoville Memorial Library for a “Bioblitz” program on the library grounds Saturday, Aug. 1.
A bioblitz is an event where people go into a designated area and search for as many different species of animals and plants as can be found in a given period of time.
The finds are photographed and entered into an app called “iNaturalist” to be shared with other people doing similar work.
“Its a way to get a whole bunch of people together with experts,” Sheffer said before setting the ground rules.
“Today we’re looking for animals,” she told the group of nine children and their parents.
“So we’re looking for insects, lizards, turtles,” she said, to name a few.
The children fanned out, most of them heading for the Wachocastinoook brook which runs along the boundary of the library property.
Bella Ramcharran and her mother Toni discovered what they thought was a dead cicada. After they got it into a container, it moved a bit.
After about half an hour, it was time to regroup and see what species had been found.
Among the finds were water bugs, an earthworm, a queen ant, a white-striped black butterfly, and the still-living cicada.
The star of the show was a rusty crayfish. After consultation with the iNaturalist app, Sheffer announced that the rusty crayfish is actually considered invasive in this part of the country.