Cricketers support local ambulance corps

Ben Gore bats the ball at Community Field June 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The Salisbury Cricket Club held a charity match at Community Field in Lakeville Saturday, June 28.

The match was a fundraiser for the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service.

There were ballcaps and t-shirts for sale, and in keeping with the relaxed atmosphere, all proceeds and donations went into a big jar.

About 22 players, and about the same number of spectators, were on hand as things got started a little after 11 a.m.

David Shillingford announced the rosters and went over the ground rules peculiar to the field.

One spectator asked if she was sitting in foul territory (as in baseball), only to learn that there isn’t any in cricket. The field is an oval shape. There is an outer boundary, but the cricket equivalent of a fair ball can go in any direction.

The pitch is a rectangular area in the middle of the oval and is where the batters and bowlers do battle.

This concludes the cricket lesson.

The first batter was Ben Gore, who with wife Victoria recently became U.S. citizens.

The Gores and their two teenage children, who were born in the U.S., split their time between New York and Salisbury.

Before heading out to the pitch, Gore hung an American flag from the tent supports, being careful not to let it touch the ground. The project required some duct tape improvisation, but the newly-minted citizen got it done.

