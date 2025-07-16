David Michael Riva

CANAAN — David Michael Riva, born May 30, 1949, died unexpectedly June 27, 2025, after a brief illness at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Born to Angelo and Betty Riva, he grew up in Canaan where he learned the value of hard work from his father. He worked at a young age at Canaan Country Club where he learned to play golf, one of his favorite past times. His job was another one of his passions. He enjoyed working in the lumber yard at Lindells and cherished the bonds he made with customers and contractors alike. He worked 7 days a week for most of his adult life, made time for family, and also had time for all of his weekly chores. Even in retirement he worked hard every day.

He is survived by his wife Dina Riva of Colebrook, his sons and family; Jared, Brooke, Elodie, and Vallie Riva, youngest son and his wife, Kurt and Zuny Riva and his two sisters, Betsy Devino and Lynette Godburn. He will be missed dearly by all.

David requested no services.

