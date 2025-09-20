aviation

Plane crash lands at Lime Rock Park

A Cessna 172 experienced mechanical failure, forcing an emergency landing at Lime Rock Park Saturday, Sept. 20.

Photo by Alec Linden

LIME ROCK At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, a small aircraft with two individuals on board crashed after performing an emergency landing at Lime Rock Park after a reported mechanical failure.

As of 4 p.m., the area remained closed for investigation and the containment of a small fuel leak.

Lime Rock’s Emergency Services team was the first to respond to the incident. The team’s director, Keith Byrne, said that of the two occupants in the plane, the pilot was uninjured while the passenger sustained possible minor injuries. His team transported the passenger to a local hospital where the individual is being evaluated.

“It was a huge relief once we saw them getting out the plane with nothing on fire,” Byrne said of arriving on the scene.

The aircraft, which reportedly originated its flight in Poughkeepsie, New York, was a Cessna 172, a highly popular four-seat, single-engine plane. Lime Rock flaggers saw the aircraft circling above the facility as it called in an emergency landing.

It landed near the west bend portion of the track heading west, where it continued onto the grass, through a wire fence and over a guardrail before coming to an uncontrolled rest on another section of the track. Tire marks on the asphalt and grass showing its path were visible.

Teams from the Lakeville Hose Company, the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department and the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service assisted Lime Rock Emergency Services in the response.

At 4:15 p.m., personnel onsite were awaiting the arrival of representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Connecticut State Police to conduct an investigation. More details surrounding the incident are expected to become available once the investigation is complete.

