Day two in the life of a newspaper truck driver

Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24
A total eclipse in Montana in 1979.
Tuning into the solar eclipse
By now everyone is tuning to the “Solar Eclipse Totality Pathway” places to be and view with special lenses where the moon blocks the view of the sun.
That is possible because the sun at 93 million miles away is 400 times farther away from the Earth than the moon is which is 238,900 miles away. The moon looks bigger because it is closer and can block the sun (partially or totally.)
Many people are tuning into the ‘energy and messages’ about what this means from a variety of sources. We could each dream up our own version or journal what feelings and healing we could be experience or hope to with online or other resources. Say to one another and oneself “all of you is welcome here (not to condone harm but to land the feelings and move toward peace.) Let’s live with hope and help for healing!
The thoughts, stories and actions of the past can inform everyone about choices for each moment and inner focus for healing, forgiveness of self and others and guidance to safety and respect.
The offerings such as BatteredMothersCustodyConference.org advocate for safety for victims (of any gender but generally Moms are More at Risk) and DomesticShelters.org has education for everyone to chart a course toward planning for safety over the lifespan.
Let’s look up and network in new ways, protecting rights and ways to plan for shared success. EdAdvance.org adult ed programs can be a helpful way to do that with Social Networking zoom and in person sessions for the MA/NY CT area and much more!
Catherine Palmer Paton
Falls Village
Appreciating ‘non-adopter’ viewpoint
As a check writer, land-line phone user, reader of a daily and weekly newspapers, I appreciated M.A Duca’s article “Confessions of a Non-Adopter” speaking for all my “faults.” Oh yes, eyebrows constantly being raised by my children and grandchildren, but c’est la vie, life is good.
Peter Smith
Taconic
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago — April 1924
Miss Helen Harding has gone to New York where she has a position in a library for three months.
SALISBURY – W.W. Hortie of Winsted spent Sunday with his daughters.
TACONIC – Samuel Collins has resigned his position at J.F. Fishers and will soon move to a farm near Hudson.
Myron Holley has sold the block for many years occupied by the M.E. Miller estate to R.W. Dufour, and Mr. Dufour has sold his building at present occupied by A.E. Bauman to Harry T. Miller. The parties concerned in these deals have not yet announced their future plans.
Nearly a foot of snow arriving on April 1st proved an April fool joke to those looking for spring. Some of the farmers brought their milk to town on runners. The snow fell very rapidly, but Dan Lorigan and his men operated the state snow plow during the night and as a result the state roads were cleared and ready for use early Wednesday morning, a fact that was much appreciated by auto drivers.
TACONIC – Arthur Tomlinson has completed his new house to the second story.
Last Thursday afternoon the brakes on the Conn. Power Co. truck which was parked in front of their office loosened up and the truck backed down the hill coming to a stop after smashing in the side of a Cadillac car belonging to Leslie Dufour.
The Senior Class of the Canaan High School arrived home from Washington on Thursday. Miss Margaret Jones of this place who is attending high school in Canaan made the trip with the rest of the class, and besides enjoying the other pleasures of the trip she shook hands with President Coolidge.
On Wednesday radio fans were glad to hear that coal had dropped $1.00 per ton in price.
50 years ago — April 1974
On a dirt road between the Kent School and the Schaghticoke Indian reservation a small stone building lies in ruins. Now a pile of crumbling masonry and rotted beams on a weed-choked lot, the structure is said to have housed a mission school for local Indians. According to Schaghticoke Chief Ernie Harris of Litchfield, the Moravian missionaries who brought Christianity to the Schaghticokes used the building as a school until its abandonment in the mid-nineteenth century. Chief Harris visited the site last week with a group interested in restoring the building as a monument.
Salisbury has been experiencing difficulty obtaining the proper materials from the state for completion of the bridge reconstruction on the Salisbury- Lime Rock Road, Salisbury First Selectman Charlotte Reid said Tuesday night. A report from Town Engineer Henry Rossire detailed the problems which arose when the state official in charge of materials was ill and the town crew was given 30 special sized nuts instead of the 113 requested, 9 post bolts instead of 28, and 4 end posts instead of 9. Mr. Rossire is trying to track the matter down, but Selectman George Kiefer said the problem had required “a phenomenal amount of correspondence.”
A contract has been let to build and install replicas of the decaying railings which were removed from the tower of the Sharon Congregational Church last summer. Replacement is to be completed for the 150th anniversary of the historic brick church in May. In addition, 62 shutters are being repainted by church members to complete the new look.
Over 100 boys registered for this year’s Little League program in Canaan, according to League president Doug Humes. There will be six teams and a farm team playing in the league this summer.
The soft glow of kerosene lamps has a special intrigue for Dr. Vincent Peppe of West Main Street. Dr. Peppe started collecting the lamps this winter in an effort to conserve energy and now declares that he likes them better than candlelight for soft lighting. Dr. Peppe has a number of interesting lamps in his collection and is seeking more information on how they were used most effectively in by-gone days. He talked briefly to the Exchange Club about his lamps Tuesday evening.
The Department of Environmental Protection has finally scheduled a public hearing April 26 in Hartford on Falls Village’s bid to open the new town landfill on Route 63. The town acquired the land for $125,000 last summer, but still hasn’t been able to put it in service. Delay of formal DEP approval has been the last big stumbling block.
25 years ago — April 1999
In a unique collaboration, local artists, entertainers, illustrators, sculptors, photographers, actors and others, along with skilled craftsmen, have combined their talents to create one-of-a-kind artwork to be sold for the benefit of the Northwest Connecticut and Litchfield Hills chapters of Habitat for Humanity. The artwork will be offered for sale at a festive party and silent auction April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. (last bid at 6:30 p.m.) at the Paris- New York- Kent Gallery at Station Square. Everyone is welcome.
For her 23 years of service to the Kent Volunteer Ambulance, Leslie Connery was recently given the Distinguished Achievement Award. Mrs. Connery, 70, was given the award at the annual awards banquet of Connecticut’s Emergency Medical Services March 20 in Cromwell.
CANAAN – Theresa Freund recalls the time she mistakenly plowed the cornfield her husband had just planted. Matthew Freund was understandably upset. But that was nearly two decades ago and they are still happily married and she has learned a lot since then. Last month, the couple traveled to Mobile, Ala., where Mrs. Freund received a national “Outstanding Young Farmer” award. She was one of 39 farmers in the country and the only one in New England to receive the award, which was sponsored on the state level by the Hartford Jaycees and the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council.
Noted Norfolk journalist Seth Moseley celebrated his 90th birthday last week with a party given by many of his friends.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Reassessing how we punish domestic violence
Michelle Horton told the story of her sister’s experience surviving domestic violence and subsequent incarceration during a book talk at Scoville Memorial Library on March 27.
SALISBURY — “Nikki’s lifelong belief that she had to hide is rooted in a cultural truth that, in fact, your truth is not always safe, and you’re not always going to be believed,” said author Michelle Horton of her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of years of domestic violence who was ultimately incarcerated for killing her abuser.
Horton was presenting her new book, “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds,” at an event at The Scoville Library on Wednesday, March 27.
It was put on in conjunction with Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for victims of relationship violence, and the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee, a collective of Addimando’s friends and advocates who built a national grassroots movement to repeal, repair and end the harms of criminalizing domestic abuse survivors.
Nicole Addimando is the central figure of Horton’s book, a breathtaking account of the high-profile case in which Addimando was sentenced to life for the killing of her long-time abuser.
Overnight, Horton became the caregiver for Addimando’s two small children, Ben and Faye, while also raising her own son, Noah, as she embarked on the battle of a lifetime against the criminal justice system.
In September 2017, Addimando shot and killed her domestic partner, Christopher Grover, in an act of self-defense. In April 2019, Addimando was convicted of second-degree murder and gun possession.
Despite an abundance of evidence to corroborate the years of abuse Addimando endured, the prosecution instead relied on harmful fallacies, domestic violence myths, character assassination, victim blaming and unsubstantiated claims to make their case.
But perhaps most disturbingly, prior to Addimando’s sentencing, New York passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which specifically authorized reductions in sentences for domestic-violence survivors when the abuse they suffered “was a significant contributing factor to the defendant’s criminal behavior.”
Judge Edward McLoughlin, an elected judge still serving on Dutchess County’s Supreme and County Courts, presided in Addimando’s case, and ruled instead that the case did not meet the requirements of a reduced sentence because she “could have left her abuser.”
On February 11, 2020, Judge McLoughlin sentenced Addimando to 19-years-to-life, plus 15 years, plus 5 years post supervision.
After a year of advocacy, in June 2021, an appeals court struck down the ruling, and Addimando’s sentence was reduced to 7.5 years. She was released from prison in January 2024 and is currently on parole and living with her sister in Poughkeepsie.
In the U.S., three women die every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner, and the myth of “just leaving” is not possible. A commonly referenced statistic among domestic violence advocates is that victims make an average of seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship.
Leaving isn’t a single event. Rather, it’s a complex process that necessitates meticulous preparation and groundwork.
Decades of research, including a groundbreaking femicide study from 2003, by Jacquelyn Campbell, and a three-country study from 1993, by Margo Wilson and Martin Daly, show that the most dangerous time for a victim is when she is leaving the relationship.
After Horton’s reading of a moving passage from the book that underscored the trauma experienced by Addimando and her family, an audience member expressed shock that Addimando was “hiding in plain sight to most of her family and friends.”
The audience member then went on to ask what could be done to “encourage people to be more courageous in seeing and helping victims and what can be done to encourage victims to reach out to broader support?”
Virginia Gold, director of client services at Project Sage responded by noting that the current social environment emphasizes enabling the victim to make different choices.
She explained that this was a way of blaming or putting the onus on the victim of domestic violence, which “creates a context in which someone hears the unspoken messages that they are the one who has to fix this thing happening to them, as opposed to the idea that we are responsible for shifting our assumptions about how relationships should work.”
She said, “one of the reasons that we talk about social change [is that this] erases the responsibility that we need to hold for perpetrators and the conversation that we need to have that identifies the kinds of behaviors that are condoned, ignored, rationalized, or allowed to continue.”
The next question from the audience was an impassioned plea that received rousing applause: “How do we go about getting this judge off the bench?” referring to Judge McLoughlin.
Horton responded, “We need voters in Dutchess County to spread the word because he will be up for reelection in 2025.
“It’s an elected position so we can vote him out of power. It is possible.”
Judge McLoughlin is also a professor of criminal law at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where some students are petitioning to terminate his role due to his handling of Addimando’s case.
Among the list of grievances against the judge is perpetuation of harmful myths about domestic violence. The petition asks: “How can the college claim to ‘foster a safe living and learning environment for all’ when someone with such a fundamental, well-documented lack of understanding about domestic violence is allowed to shape the minds of young people?” There are currently 812 signatures on the petition. Marist declined to comment.
A staff member of Judge McLoughlin’s chambers said that because the case is still considered pending, McLoughlin is not able to comment.