Diving head-first into varsity swimming

Housatonic Valley Regional High School began the 2024 swim season Friday, Jan. 5, with a meet in Winsted against Northwestern High School. Northwestern won the season opener with a team score of 77-50 over the Mountaineers. HVRHS swimming will be back in the pool Wednesday, Jan. 17, to host Shepaug Valley High School at The Hotchkiss School pool in Mars Athletic Center.


Photo by Riley Klein

Youth ski jumpers take flight at Satre Hill

SALISBURY — Some 28 youngsters turned out Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7 for the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s ski jump camp.

The camp was originally scheduled for the last weekend in December but warmish rainy weather caused a postponement.

Learning about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library

Wendy Miller and her avian teacher’s assistant, Bob the American kestrel, taught guests about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Jan. 2.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Wendy Miller from Sharon Audubon Center dropped by the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, Jan. 2.

She brought Bob, an American kestrel, and a couple of his friends: a red-tailed hawk and a turkey vulture.

Discovering secrets in Scoville Memorial Library

SALISBURY — Curious patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library got an extensive look at the areas of the building that visitors don’t often see Thursday, Dec. 28.

Well over 50 people showed up and were divided into groups by library staff.

This week’s front page showcases stories about how the citizens of the Northwest Corner are making it a better place to live. Debra Aleksinas details efforts to protect environmentally and aesthetically sensitive land in the Salmon Kill River Valley. Natalia Zukerman profiles a crusader for social justice and women’s health.

In Compass, in the third part of a series about the healing power of theater, Lee Davies writes about how The Sharon Playhouse has been instrumental in bringing invigorating, in-person experiences to us.

