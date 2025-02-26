Donna Lee Peterson

SHARON — Donna Lee (O’Dell) Peterson, age 63, of Sharon Valley, passed away on Feb. 18, 2025.



Donna was born on Feb. 6, 1962, in Sharon, the daughter of Edward and Donna O’Dell.



Donna was a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Donna’s heart was as boundless as her passions for nature, animals and literature. Her laugh was infectious, and her spirit, gentle yet strong, was a beacon of light to all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Peter, and three sons; Lance, Chad and Jake, mother, Donna, sister, Rebecca, and brother, Eric.

She was predeceased by her father, Edward, brothers; Edward and Micheal, and niece Brittany.



Donna is survived by many other family members and friends who will remember her for her warmth, and the way she always made everyone feel special. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



Calling hours will be held at Kenny Funeral Home on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All other services are private.



The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.