‘A Tasteful Event’ benefits FISH food pantry

Celebrating food, wine and the spirit of giving, the community invited to a festive social evening at the Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road, on Wednesday, May 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for the 7th annual “A Tasteful Event” fundraiser to benefit FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern Connecticut, recognizing efforts for those facing food insecurity and the homeless of the Northwest Corner for more than 50 years.

Several area restaurants, caterers, bakers, and spirit distillers have volunteered to prepare savory and sweet treats for event supporters. Attendees will enjoy music from Jacque Williams Entertainment.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring gift baskets, a variety of wines, picnic fare, a dinner for six delivered to your home, an Energy Fitness membership, children’s books, toys and numerous gift certificates to area restaurants and for services.

Celebrity “Food Tasting” Judges are Julia Scharnberg, Lisa Ferris, Matthew Daly, Jeff Geddes and Jack Sheedy, who will be awarding trophies to the event's food providers for best savory and best sweet treats, favorite distiller and event newcomers, and for best in show presentation/display.

Showcasing favorite specialty and ethnic dishes include: The Venetian, DaCapo of Litchfield, Espresso 59, Ciesco Catering Company, Litchfield Distillery, Noujaim’s Bistro, The Nutmeg Fudge Company, Love It Vegan, Vera Roma Grille and Bar, Red Horse Bakery, Kaylan’s Kitchen, Café 38, Clevelands' Country Store and La Guera Mexican Grill & Cantina – some entering in both categories.

All ATE patrons will have the chance to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award favorite. More than thirty area businesses and individuals have generously donated as event sponsors and will be recognized, including Title Sponsors: Northwest Community Bank, Torrington Savings Bank and the Allan Borghesi family; Platinum Sponsors – Thomaston Savings Bank, Brooks, Todd and McNeil Insurance and Arbella Insurance; and Gold Sponsors – Aflac of Litchfield County, O&G Industries, the Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, Sullivan Automotive and Hartford Healthcare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Tickets are $40 per person, and are available at www.fishnwct.org, by phoning FISH at 860-482-7300, or at the door. The event will also feature wines and other beverages to please attendees.