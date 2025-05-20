food pantry

‘A Tasteful Event’ benefits FISH food pantry

Celebrating food, wine and the spirit of giving, the community invited to a festive social evening at the Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road, on Wednesday, May 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for the 7th annual “A Tasteful Event” fundraiser to benefit FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern Connecticut, recognizing efforts for those facing food insecurity and the homeless of the Northwest Corner for more than 50 years.

Several area restaurants, caterers, bakers, and spirit distillers have volunteered to prepare savory and sweet treats for event supporters. Attendees will enjoy music from Jacque Williams Entertainment.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring gift baskets, a variety of wines, picnic fare, a dinner for six delivered to your home, an Energy Fitness membership, children’s books, toys and numerous gift certificates to area restaurants and for services.

Celebrity “Food Tasting” Judges are Julia Scharnberg, Lisa Ferris, Matthew Daly, Jeff Geddes and Jack Sheedy, who will be awarding trophies to the event's food providers for best savory and best sweet treats, favorite distiller and event newcomers, and for best in show presentation/display.

Showcasing favorite specialty and ethnic dishes include: The Venetian, DaCapo of Litchfield, Espresso 59, Ciesco Catering Company, Litchfield Distillery, Noujaim’s Bistro, The Nutmeg Fudge Company, Love It Vegan, Vera Roma Grille and Bar, Red Horse Bakery, Kaylan’s Kitchen, Café 38, Clevelands' Country Store and La Guera Mexican Grill & Cantina – some entering in both categories.

All ATE patrons will have the chance to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award favorite. More than thirty area businesses and individuals have generously donated as event sponsors and will be recognized, including Title Sponsors: Northwest Community Bank, Torrington Savings Bank and the Allan Borghesi family; Platinum Sponsors – Thomaston Savings Bank, Brooks, Todd and McNeil Insurance and Arbella Insurance; and Gold Sponsors – Aflac of Litchfield County, O&G Industries, the Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, Sullivan Automotive and Hartford Healthcare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Tickets are $40 per person, and are available at www.fishnwct.org, by phoning FISH at 860-482-7300, or at the door. The event will also feature wines and other beverages to please attendees.

Latest News

Wake Robin hearing date to be decided next month

Wake Robin hearing date to be decided next month

LAKEVILLE — After receiving ARADEV LLC’s new application to expand the Wake Robin Inn earlier this month, the Planning and Zoning commission decided at its May 19 regular meeting to table its scheduling of a public hearing for the project until its next meeting on June 2.

The decision was made to allow the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority time to review the application sewer survey and render its own decision, as well as await a verdict regarding ongoing legal action against the Commission.

Lime Rock Park seeks detour permit for NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park seeks detour permit for NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 27 to 28 in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — At a special meeting Thursday, May 15, the Board of Selectmen tabled the issue of approving a permit for traffic rerouting on Route 112 Friday and Saturday, June 27 to 28.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a large crowd, estimated between 12,000 at 15,000 in attendance, LRP has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 (Lime Rock Road) from Route 7 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

Falls Village budget hearing May 21

Falls Village budget hearing May 21
Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plans for 2025-26 Wednesday May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center and on Zoom.

First Selectman Dave Barger will present the municipal plan and Board of Education Chair Pat Mechare will handle the plan for the Lee H. Kellogg School.

Salisbury approves town and elementary school budgets

Salisbury approves town and elementary school budgets

SALISBURY — The spending plans for the town and Salisbury Central School were approved unanimously at a town meeting Wednesday, May 14. The vote was 26-0 on both budget items.

The Board of Finance will set the 2025-26 mill rate after a special meeting Wednesday, May 21, at noon.

