Fresh veggies at Fishes and Loaves

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Canaan has plenty of fresh produce from local farms at this time of year. Concerned that eligible people are not using the pantry, its director, Louise Riley, wants to get the word out about eligibility. The pantry welcomes eligible residents of Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk.
Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer
A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.
Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.
The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.
To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017
David R. Tetor
PINE PLAINS — David R. Tetor, 80, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Montour Falls, New York to the late Donald and Margaret (Howell) Tetor. He was educated and graduated from Dundee Central School and he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965. The same year he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until 1969.
David was an Agricultural Agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension out of Millbrook. When he began his career he covered both Herkimer and Dutchess County. He was noted for being the founder of the Dairy of Distinction Program and was a fierce advocate for farmers. For over 30 years he was heard on WKZE and WRWD providing to listeners the Farm & Ag report. Prior to his retirement, he was the Ag agent for both Dutchess and Ulster counties.
When not working, David provided his time to his community. He was a member of the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency, and was on the board for the new Dutchess Stadium. He was former president of the Pine Plains School Board and also helped to form the Stanfordville Little League. He was a member of the Dutchess County Fair Board, Pine Plains F.F.A., Lions Club and was a life member of the Stanfordville Grange. In 2002, he received the Outstanding Alumni Award from Cornell for his lifetime achievements.
When not working, or giving his time to the community, he enjoyed traveling with Louise to raceways, up and down the east coast following the NASCAR circuit. He was also an avid Met’s fan.
David is survived by his three children; Brian (Lida) Tetor, Michael Tetor, and Eric (Jennifer) Tetor; his five loving grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha), Melanie, Felicia, Aiden and Cadence; two great grandchildren, Kylie and Kinsleigh, in addition to his sisters, Doris Allen, Kimberly Driver, and his brother John Tetor.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise, and his sister, Janis Sepos.
A time for sharing memories and offering condolences will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 S. Main Street, Pine Plains, NY. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jan Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Pine Plains FFA, C/O Stissing Mountain High School, 2829 W Church St, Pine Plains, NY 12567. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net
Colleen Mary Reardon
CANAAN — Colleen Mary (Quinn) Reardon, 66, of Canaan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, after a brief respiratory illness.
Colleen was born in Greenwich, on March 13, 1958. She graduated from Greenwich High School and attended Southern Connecticut State College. In 1988, she welcomed her first child, Abigail (Abbie), into the world and in 1991 welcomed her second daughter, Emily Elizabeth. Her love for her daughters was immeasurable.
In 2004, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Lewis Pennell, whose partnership brought her a joy she’d not yet known in life. Colleen spent nearly twenty years as an Admissions Specialist at Mountainside Treatment Center, where she welcomed thousands of people looking to make new lives for themselves by recovering from addiction, without judgments and with a deep compassion. Colleen proudly celebrated 20 years of sobriety in March of this year. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, embroidery, card games, fishing, laughing, and much more.
In 2022, Colleen welcomed the ultimate joy into her life, her first and only grandchild, Autumn Aurora. Of all roles Colleen played in life, the role of Nana to her sweet girl meant the most to her. Colleen was a kind, caring woman whose smile brightened any room she was in and whose laughter was contagious.
She is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Abbie Reardon of Chicago, Illinois, Emily Mendez of Albany, New York; son-in-law, James Mendez; granddaughter, Autumn Mendez; sisters Susan Matsen (Douglas), Kelly Costanzo (Steve), and Kerry LeBlanc (Mike); brothers Brian Quinn (Karen) and Keith Quinn (Christine); brothers-in-law, Scott McMahon, Sean Gleason, and Michael Ryan, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Among the many friends grieving Colleen’s loss are Vanessa and Bill Millard, with whom Colleen shared an abundance of joyful memories. Colleen is predeceased by her beloved partner of fifteen years, Lewis Pennell, her parents, Walter and Mary Lou Quinn, and sisters, Marion McMahon, Tara Gleason, and Nancy Ryan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:00 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018. Following the service, friends and family are invited to celebrate Colleen’s life at The Bittermann Center.
Flowers are welcome, most especially yellow roses per Colleen’s final wishes. For those who wish to commemorate Colleen with a gift, please consider contributing to Mid-Hudson Animal Aid where Colleen adopted her cherished feline companions, Ben and Jerry.
