Fresh veggies at Fishes and Loaves

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Canaan has an inviting array of fresh produce from area farms at this time of year, as well as their usual food staples.



The director of the pantry, Louise Riley, is concerned that people who could use the pantry are not. “We believe that many residents may not realize they qualify and would like to increase their awareness in order for Fishes and Loaves to assist more families,” Riley said.

Their mission is to “feed those in need in Canaan, Falls Village, and Norfolk.” The pantry is located at The Pilgrim House, 30 Granite Avenue in Canaan. Those who are eligible can come once a week and select food.

With notification the volunteers and staff can accommodate food allergies, vegetarian diets, and gluten free diets. Those with diabetic or low-sodium or other restricted diets are urged to come in to pick foods that suit their needs.

“We deliver to clients unable to come in person, due to a physical disability or lack of transportation,” Riley said.

“People can register by coming to the pantry during our distribution hours,” she said. “They are required to provide their name, address, phone number and number of household members. They are shown the table of income limits and asked to verbally attest that their income falls within the guidelines — we do not require written documentation.”

She explained the limits: “A household of one person can qualify for assistance if they make up to $45,180 in annual gross income; a household of two with income up to $61,320; those with three people with income up to $77,460. The pattern, adding $16,140 per additional person, continues; for example, a household of eight may have an income of up to $158,160 per annum and qualify for assistance.”

Fishes and Loaves is open on Tuesday from 4-6pm and Thursday from 12-2pm. Anyone with questions can call 860-824-7232 or email fishesandloavespantry@gmail.com.