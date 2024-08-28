Fresh veggies at Fishes and Loaves

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Canaan has plenty of fresh produce from local farms at this time of year. Concerned that eligible people are not using the pantry, its director, Louise Riley, wants to get the word out about eligibility. The pantry welcomes eligible residents of Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk.
Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Canaan has an inviting array of fresh produce from area farms at this time of year, as well as their usual food staples.

The director of the pantry, Louise Riley, is concerned that people who could use the pantry are not. “We believe that many residents may not realize they qualify and would like to increase their awareness in order for Fishes and Loaves to assist more families,” Riley said.

Their mission is to “feed those in need in Canaan, Falls Village, and Norfolk.” The pantry is located at The Pilgrim House, 30 Granite Avenue in Canaan. Those who are eligible can come once a week and select food.

With notification the volunteers and staff can accommodate food allergies, vegetarian diets, and gluten free diets. Those with diabetic or low-sodium or other restricted diets are urged to come in to pick foods that suit their needs.

“We deliver to clients unable to come in person, due to a physical disability or lack of transportation,” Riley said.

“People can register by coming to the pantry during our distribution hours,” she said. “They are required to provide their name, address, phone number and number of household members. They are shown the table of income limits and asked to verbally attest that their income falls within the guidelines — we do not require written documentation.”

She explained the limits: “A household of one person can qualify for assistance if they make up to $45,180 in annual gross income; a household of two with income up to $61,320; those with three people with income up to $77,460. The pattern, adding $16,140 per additional person, continues; for example, a household of eight may have an income of up to $158,160 per annum and qualify for assistance.”

Fishes and Loaves is open on Tuesday from 4-6pm and Thursday from 12-2pm. Anyone with questions can call 860-824-7232 or email fishesandloavespantry@gmail.com.

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

PINE PLAINS — David R. Tetor, 80, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Montour Falls, New York to the late Donald and Margaret (Howell) Tetor. He was educated and graduated from Dundee Central School and he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965. The same year he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until 1969.

David was an Agricultural Agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension out of Millbrook. When he began his career he covered both Herkimer and Dutchess County. He was noted for being the founder of the Dairy of Distinction Program and was a fierce advocate for farmers. For over 30 years he was heard on WKZE and WRWD providing to listeners the Farm & Ag report. Prior to his retirement, he was the Ag agent for both Dutchess and Ulster counties.

CANAAN — Colleen Mary (Quinn) Reardon, 66, of Canaan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, after a brief respiratory illness.

Colleen was born in Greenwich, on March 13, 1958. She graduated from Greenwich High School and attended Southern Connecticut State College. In 1988, she welcomed her first child, Abigail (Abbie), into the world and in 1991 welcomed her second daughter, Emily Elizabeth. Her love for her daughters was immeasurable.

