Mountaineers strike gold at BL track championships

HVRHS sophomore Ryan Segalla went three-for-three May 17 with Berkshire League gold in the 100m, 200m and 400m races. He was also on the gold-winning 4x400m relay team.

Photo by Riley Klein
Berkshire League track and field wrapped up a season of competition with the league finals in Litchfield May 17. The BL festival followed with decathlon, heptathlon, steeplechase and hammer in Falls Village May 20 and Thomaston May 21.

The events included athletes from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Gilbert School, Lakeview High School, Nonnewaug High School, Northwestern Regional High School, Shepaug Valley High School, Terryville High School and Thomaston High School.

In the gold medal tally, Nonnewaug led with 12 golds, Housatonic won 10, Northwestern won six, Thomaston won six, Lakeview won five and Shepaug won three.

For Housatonic, Senior Mia Dodge won the girls 300m hurdles.

Mia DodgePhoto by Riley Klein

Sophomore Ryan Segalla won the boys 100m, 200m and 400m races.

Senior Kyle McCarron won the boys 800m and 1600m races.

The boys 4x400m relay team of Anthony Labbadia, Patrick Money, Kyle McCarron and Ryan Segalla won gold.

Junior Anthony Labbadia won the boys triple jump by a margin of more than three feet. He also earned second place in the boys 400m race.

Senior Patrick Money won the decathlon.

Senior Gabi Titone won the steeplechase. Junior Olivia Brooks took bronze.

The girls 4x400m relay team of Mckenzie Lotz, Harper Howe, Mia Dodge and Maddy Johnson took silver. The same team took bronze in the 4x100m relay.

Harper Howe took silver in the girls 400m race.

Gabi Titone took silver in the girls 800m race.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S state track and field meet will be held in New Britain on June 2.

Patrick Money Photo by Riley Klein

