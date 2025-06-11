Track and field athletes represent Housatonic at states

HVRHS senior Mia Dodge competes in the 100-meter hurdle race at the Class S meet June 2.

Riley Klein
hvrhs track

Track and field athletes represent Housatonic at states

NEW BRITAIN — Mountaineers made the podium at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championships Monday, June 2.

Sixteen athletes from Housatonic Valley Regional High School qualified for the competition at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

In team totals, HVRHS boys and girls teams both placed 11th overall in Class S. Individually, five HVRHS students advanced to the State Open meet against the top talent in all of Connecticut.

Gabi Titone runs the 800-meter race.Riley Klein

Class S results

HVRHS Girls

Mia Dodge placed 3rd in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.49 seconds. Dodge placed 4th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.78 seconds.

Gabi Titone placed 3rd in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:27.13 minutes. Titone placed 13th in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:35.16 minutes.

The 4x400-meter relay teams of Harper Howe, Maddy Johnson, Mia Dodge and Gabi Titone placed 4th with a time of 4:17.03 minutes. The result set a new school record for HVRHS.

Harper Howe placed 11th in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.16 minutes.

Olivia Brooks placed 19th in the 3200-meter race with a time of 13:15.05 minutes. Brooks placed 33rd in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:54.50 minutes.

McKenzie Lotz placed 41st in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.85 seconds.

HVRHS junior Simon Markow clears five-feet eight-inches in high jump June 2.Riley Klein

HVRHS Boys

Kyle McCarron placed 3rd in the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:32.82 minutes. McCarron placed 15th in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:10.43.

Anthony Labbadia placed 4th in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet four-and-three-quarters inches. Labbadia placed 7th in the high jump by clearing five-feet 10-inches.

Ryan Segalla placed 5th in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.80 seconds. Segalla placed 11th in the 200-meter race with a time of 22.86 seconds. Both of Segalla’s times set new school records for HVRHS.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Patrick Money, Ryan Segalla, Anthony Labbadia and Kyle McCarron placed 4th with a time of 3:31.08 minutes.

Simon Markow placed 11th in the high jump by clearing five-feet eight-inches.

Silas Tripp placed 12th in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:00.33 minutes.

Patrick Money placed 12th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds. Money placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.88 seconds.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Brayan Lopez Gonzalez, Marc Hafner, Cole Simonds and Everett Belancik placed 30th with a time of 48.34 seconds.

hvrhs track

Latest News

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Keep ReadingShow less
little league

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

Keep ReadingShow less
cornwall library