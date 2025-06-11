Track and field athletes represent Housatonic at states

NEW BRITAIN — Mountaineers made the podium at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championships Monday, June 2.

Sixteen athletes from Housatonic Valley Regional High School qualified for the competition at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

In team totals, HVRHS boys and girls teams both placed 11th overall in Class S. Individually, five HVRHS students advanced to the State Open meet against the top talent in all of Connecticut.

Gabi Titone runs the 800-meter race. Riley Klein

Class S results

HVRHS Girls

Mia Dodge placed 3rd in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.49 seconds. Dodge placed 4th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.78 seconds.

Gabi Titone placed 3rd in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:27.13 minutes. Titone placed 13th in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:35.16 minutes.

The 4x400-meter relay teams of Harper Howe, Maddy Johnson, Mia Dodge and Gabi Titone placed 4th with a time of 4:17.03 minutes. The result set a new school record for HVRHS.

Harper Howe placed 11th in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.16 minutes.

Olivia Brooks placed 19th in the 3200-meter race with a time of 13:15.05 minutes. Brooks placed 33rd in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:54.50 minutes.

McKenzie Lotz placed 41st in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.85 seconds.

HVRHS junior Simon Markow clears five-feet eight-inches in high jump June 2. Riley Klein

HVRHS Boys

Kyle McCarron placed 3rd in the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:32.82 minutes. McCarron placed 15th in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:10.43.

Anthony Labbadia placed 4th in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet four-and-three-quarters inches. Labbadia placed 7th in the high jump by clearing five-feet 10-inches.

Ryan Segalla placed 5th in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.80 seconds. Segalla placed 11th in the 200-meter race with a time of 22.86 seconds. Both of Segalla’s times set new school records for HVRHS.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Patrick Money, Ryan Segalla, Anthony Labbadia and Kyle McCarron placed 4th with a time of 3:31.08 minutes.

Simon Markow placed 11th in the high jump by clearing five-feet eight-inches.

Silas Tripp placed 12th in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:00.33 minutes.

Patrick Money placed 12th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds. Money placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.88 seconds.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Brayan Lopez Gonzalez, Marc Hafner, Cole Simonds and Everett Belancik placed 30th with a time of 48.34 seconds.