Marvelwood lacrosse goes back-to-back in HVAL

The Marvelwood lacrosse team poses for a group photo May 20 after winning the HVAL title for the second year in row.

Photo by Lans Christensen
KENT — On Tuesday, May 20, Marvelwood School lacrosse defeated Woodhall School 15-9 in the Housatonic Valley Athletic League tournament final.

It was second straight HVAL championship win for the Pterodactyls and their fifth league title since 2018.

Marvelwood and Woodhall played twice this past season with Marvelwood winning both games. They met in the championship as the first and second ranked teams in the league.

In the pre-game huddle, Marvelwood Coach Zach Maizel pumped up his players and urged them to “be aggressive early.”

Eli Jamieson, No. 4, congratulates teammate C. Jones after a goal.Photo by Lans Christensen

Taking his message to heart, attackman Eli Jamieson scored in the first minute of game play. He scored twice more in the first period, which ended with Marvelwood ahead 6-3.

Woodhall played aggressively and stayed on the attack, but the first half ended 9-4 in favor of Marvelwood.

Jamieson was the key player on the Marvelwood squad, and he scored twice more in the final period to maintain the Pterodactyls’ lead.

Woodhall fought hard and possessed control for most of the final period, scoring five goals but falling to a final 15-9 Marvelwood victory.

