Albany lax beats Marvelwood

KENT — A cold and windy Saturday afternoon, April 6, saw visiting Albany Academy soundly defeat the Marvelwood School lacrosse team 11-2.

Albany, a much larger school, brought their junior varsity team in compliance with the standards of competitive equality. The Marvelwood Pterodactyl lacrosse team is co-ed, including both male and female athletes.

The match felt relatively lop-sided from the beginning. Albany scored quickly in the first quarter and piled on the goals. Marvelwood’s Eli Jamieson was the sole Pterodactyl to find the opponent’s net, resulting in a 7-1 score at halftime.

Superior passing, ball control, and shot selection kept Albany in the lead with Marvelwood unable to maintain possession. Jamieson scored again, but Albany stayed in complete control and went home with a victory.

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24
The attacks are starting early

Area Dems are starting early to attack Congressional candidate George Logan. An intelligent, articulate and genuinely nice man, Logan served two terms in the Connecticut Senate and is now running for the 5 th District Congressional seat currently held by Jahana Hayes.

In 2000, Ms. Hayes narrowly defeated Mr. Logan despite outspending him by a margin of 3 to 1.

Choir Rehearsal

Choir Rehearsal

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Congress has a "fiscal and moral responsibility to stop taxpayer dollars from padding the profits of an industry that is destroying our planet." —Senator Bernie Sanders

Last December at the U.N. Environmental Conference in Dubai,U.A.E., one positive accomplishment was a document signed after much argument by representatives of each of the 197 countries attending the conference. For the first time, the individual countries pledged to "transition" away from fossil fuels toward cleaner sources of energy. And for the first time a U.N. document used the term "climate change".

occasional observer

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

LIME ROCK – Several cars got stuck Sunday near the Belter farm, owing to the bad condition of the roads.

