Double trouble: Clayton sisters cradle success in lacrosse

FALLS VILLAGE — With precision, power and poise, Georgie and Lola Clayton are dominating the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference.

The sisters from Lakeville have led Housatonic Valley Regional High School to second place in the WCLC and have their sights set on a championship.

“You can’t miss ‘em,” said Coach Laura Bushey. “Lola is a senior, she plays attack. The younger sister is a sophomore, Georgie. She plays midfield.”

Midway through the 2025 season, the Claytons had combined for 40 of the team’s 78 goals and propelled the Mountaineers to a league record of 5-1. And many of those goals were assisted by one or the other.

Georgie dodges defenders, and a ref, on her way to the net. Photo by Riley Klein

Their secret to success? Practice. Both players have been starters since they were freshmen and the on-field experience, they said, was a game changer.

“Experiencing it firsthand is really what improved me so much,” said Georgie. “And having Lola because she can talk to me at home and tell me what I’m doing wrong.”

Lola said a sibling rivalry fuels their passion for the sport.

“We most definitely go against each other purposefully,” Lola said.

“It’s motivation,” Georgie noted.

“It’s been like that forever. We played on the same soccer team since we were really little, so we’ve always been going against each other,” said Lola.

Neither sister had picked up a lacrosse stick prior to becoming freshmen at HVRHS.

“We never even watched a game,” Georgie said.

It was their neighbor, Catherine Bushey, daughter of Coach Bushey, who inspired the Claytons to start playing lacrosse.

“She got me really excited the first day. Ever since then, I’ve kind of wanted to get up to her level and show her that I can do it,” Lola said.

Lola attacks as Georgie cheers her on in midfield. Riley Klein

Catherine now plays club lacrosse at Lehigh University. Her older brother, Erin, is the assistant coach of the Mountaineers. He also played at HVRHS before the boys team was disbanded his senior year due to low enrollment.

After losing the 2024 WCLC championship game by one point, the Claytons said they intend to win the conference title this year.

“100% we want to win” Georgie said.

Lola added, “It’s definitely the goal” for her final varsity season.

Senior teammates Lou Haemmerle, Tessa Dekker, Olivia Peterson and Katelin Lopes are just as committed.

Watertown High School is the only WCLC team to beat HVRHS this year. The Mountaineers expect to face Watertown again in the postseason tournament.

“It would be really, really great to beat them,” Lola shared.

The WCLC title match is scheduled for May 28.

As for next year, Lola plans to join the club team when she attends St. Lawrence University.

With her big sister and four other seniors graduating, Georgie is hopeful there will be enough interest among the incoming class to fill a roster.

“I’ve talked to some upcoming freshmen,” Georgie said, and several students may sign up. “I’m hoping we’ll have enough because it’s such a good sport and team.”