Double trouble: Clayton sisters cradle success in lacrosse

Lola, left, and Georgie Clayton play to win.

Riley Klein
lacrosse

Double trouble: Clayton sisters cradle success in lacrosse

FALLS VILLAGE — With precision, power and poise, Georgie and Lola Clayton are dominating the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference.

The sisters from Lakeville have led Housatonic Valley Regional High School to second place in the WCLC and have their sights set on a championship.

“You can’t miss ‘em,” said Coach Laura Bushey. “Lola is a senior, she plays attack. The younger sister is a sophomore, Georgie. She plays midfield.”

Midway through the 2025 season, the Claytons had combined for 40 of the team’s 78 goals and propelled the Mountaineers to a league record of 5-1. And many of those goals were assisted by one or the other.

Georgie dodges defenders, and a ref, on her way to the net.Photo by Riley Klein

Their secret to success? Practice. Both players have been starters since they were freshmen and the on-field experience, they said, was a game changer.

“Experiencing it firsthand is really what improved me so much,” said Georgie. “And having Lola because she can talk to me at home and tell me what I’m doing wrong.”

Lola said a sibling rivalry fuels their passion for the sport.

“We most definitely go against each other purposefully,” Lola said.

“It’s motivation,” Georgie noted.

“It’s been like that forever. We played on the same soccer team since we were really little, so we’ve always been going against each other,” said Lola.

Neither sister had picked up a lacrosse stick prior to becoming freshmen at HVRHS.

“We never even watched a game,” Georgie said.

It was their neighbor, Catherine Bushey, daughter of Coach Bushey, who inspired the Claytons to start playing lacrosse.

“She got me really excited the first day. Ever since then, I’ve kind of wanted to get up to her level and show her that I can do it,” Lola said.

Lola attacks as Georgie cheers her on in midfield.Riley Klein

Catherine now plays club lacrosse at Lehigh University. Her older brother, Erin, is the assistant coach of the Mountaineers. He also played at HVRHS before the boys team was disbanded his senior year due to low enrollment.

After losing the 2024 WCLC championship game by one point, the Claytons said they intend to win the conference title this year.

“100% we want to win” Georgie said.

Lola added, “It’s definitely the goal” for her final varsity season.

Senior teammates Lou Haemmerle, Tessa Dekker, Olivia Peterson and Katelin Lopes are just as committed.

Watertown High School is the only WCLC team to beat HVRHS this year. The Mountaineers expect to face Watertown again in the postseason tournament.

“It would be really, really great to beat them,” Lola shared.

The WCLC title match is scheduled for May 28.

As for next year, Lola plans to join the club team when she attends St. Lawrence University.

With her big sister and four other seniors graduating, Georgie is hopeful there will be enough interest among the incoming class to fill a roster.

“I’ve talked to some upcoming freshmen,” Georgie said, and several students may sign up. “I’m hoping we’ll have enough because it’s such a good sport and team.”

Georgie congratulates Lola after a goal.Photo by Riley Klein

lacrosse

Latest News

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill
Photo by Nathan Miller

Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.

Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller

photos

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

Keep ReadingShow less