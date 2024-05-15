South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.



Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.

Francis Dunham added another goal in the first quarter and established a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals.

The first half ended with another Tatro goal assisted by Will Hughes.

Francis Dunham attacks the Hoosac defense. Lans Christensen

The second half was highlighted by even more aggressive play by South Kent. Their offense was very effectively setting up plays, making good passes and taking scoring shots.

Hughes, Tatro, and Dunham combined for eight more goals and the third quarter ended in a 12-2 lead for the Cardinals.

Hoosac’s offense struggled to string together a strong attack and their infrequent shots were often wide of the goal.

South Kent’s goalie, Duke Nower, was always ready and stopped all the shots on net.

Charley Griffith and Drew Jensen added two more Cardinal goals in the fourth, giving South Kent a gratifying 14-2 victory.

The Cardinals upped the season record to 2-5 in their last home game of the 2024 season.