Doris Palmer

Latest News
A safe space at Simon's Rock
Jan 10, 2024
Photo courtesy of Bard Queer Leadership Project
The Bard Queer Leadership Project (BQLP), originally slated to begin in the fall of 2024, opened its doors a year ahead of schedule.
Due to the alarming rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation nationwide aimed particularly at schools of all levels, from elementary through college, the starting date was pushed up to September 2023, making this the first year for this progressive program.
Carla Stephens, director of the new project on the campus of Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Mass., described BQLP as a transformative space for LGBTQ+ students. The program offers a dual concentration bachelor’s degree, integrating leadership with students’ chosen fields of study.
The average age of this first BQLP cohort is 17 years old. “The project was conceived as one for traditional college-aged students seeking their B.A. degrees and a couple of current BQLP participants are 18 and older,” said Stephens. “We are very excited to invite high school seniors and college transfer students to apply to the BQLP. “
Simon’s Rock is known as “an early college” so when recruiting for the program, Stephens and John B. Weinstein, provost and vice president of Bard Academy and Bard College at Simon’s Rock, have found that early college applicants (ninth and 10th graders) are attracted to the opportunity to participate in the BQLP Bachelor of Arts degree program. They understand that Simon’s Rock is, and historically has been, a welcoming community for LGBTQ+ young people, faculty and staff.
Said Stephens, “We have a good proportion of our students who identify as LGBTQIA+ so it just seems very natural that this new innovation, this effort to become possibly the first LGBTQ+ college within the college, it just seems like a natural place for it to start.”
BQLP offers a safe space for students. Stephens said of the program that it is, “sadly, an escape from persecution as the current political environment seems to be becoming worse.”
From drag bans to sports restrictions, 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have become law in 2023 along with restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth the most common. In total, 21 such laws passed this year. Stephens said, “The original plan was for this project to start next year but there was an ‘urgency of now,’ to steal a phrase from the civil rights movement.”
With 13 incoming students this year, Stephens and Weinstein began working with various community partners and avenues of outreach to expand over the next few years, making BQLP the first intentionally queer-serving college in the world.
Stephens recently attended the Learning with Love Conference, the PFLAG — the nation’s first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families — convention in Washington, D.C. She said, “It was a bit sad for me to have parents of queer young people and chapter members and leaders tell me that they are grateful that our program exists.”
Stephens participated in a lobby day with PFLAG and said: “The politicians in Massachusetts, not surprisingly, are amazing. So they were fantastic visits. However, I was talking with some PFLAG members from Texas and their meeting with an assistant to [Sen.] Ted Cruz [R-Texas] was terrible. The assistant actually denied the existence of trans folks to a trans person. It was terrible. And so, again, it’s sad that we are we are so necessary.”
BQLP’s curriculum is further enriched through its speaker series, The Queer Leaders Vision Forum, which provides opportunities for students, as well as other audience members, to learn about leadership and the LGBTQ+ community directly from LGBTQ+ leaders.
The four pillars of the BQLP are: queer leadership in theory and practice; queer theory; queer history and culture; and career pathways.
Through storytelling about their lived experience, intellectual exploration, career paths and visions for the future, the forum guests are models and provoke areas of inquiry for the program’s students.
In December 2023, the forum’s guest was Paula M. Neira, a nurse, lawyer and renowned trans rights and health care advocate.
Neira graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy in 1985, where she served as a surface warfare officer until 1991 when she came to terms with her gender identity. At that point, serving as an openly transgender woman in the military wasn’t an option, which led Neira to leave the Navy behind and begin a career in nursing.
“Nursing allowed me to have a career path where I could continue to serve,” said Neira.
Neira served as an emergency room nurse for five years before attending law school.
Of her varied career as a nurse, lawyer and naval officer, Neira said the common thread was helping other people. She said leaving the Navy was the hardest thing she’s ever done in her life but added: “I didn’t give up my calling. I gave up my career in uniform because my calling, that sense of purpose, is service. It’s finding ways to try to make the world a little better for everyone. I’ve always considered myself blessed that I could do that.”
Because of her work, Neira shared: “There are now midlevel officers, senior officers that know nothing of being in a service that doesn’t accept them. That’s a wonderful thing. We have, unfortunately, the realization that those breakthroughs, that progress, is now probably threatened.”
Neira explained that “don’t ask, don’t tell” was essentially a compromise — one could stay in the military as long as they also stayed in the closet. She said: “it forced people to constantly compromise their honor, which also constantly compromises the honor of institutions because there is no honor when you ask people to lie. There’s no moral courage in forcing policies that were grounded in ignorance and prejudice.”
Neira was emotional and vulnerable with the small crowd and inspired applause by saying: “Yes. You should feel righteous anger. But then you need to channel that anger into, ‘How can I make change that’s going to achieve what I want to achieve?’ And it’s incremental, folks. So you have to think in terms of evolution, not revolution and you also have to take care of yourself. This is a long fight.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Photo by Alexander Wilburn
Sometimes the title says it all.
“Cornwall Landscapes,” a collection of countryside watercolors by resident Robert Adzema, opened at The Cornwall Library Saturday, Jan. 6, and will remain on display through Saturday, Feb. 17. Painted outdoors without the use of photo references, Adzema’s watercolors on paper highlight the extremes of the changing seasons in the small northwestern Connecticut town and include notable landmarks like the red lattice truss bridge that extends over the Housatonic River. The covered bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Seven of Cornwall’s barns are listed on the Connecticut State Register of Historic Places, and Adzema made sure to include a landscape of a classic red barn and silo, darkened in shadow as a low winter sun illuminates a field shrouded in snow.
The 79-year-old artist, who moved to Cornwall in 2019, is best known for his public sculptures of sundials, including an 18-foot nautical-inspired canary yellow sundial commissioned in 1994 for Port Richmond High School in Staten Island, New York. The freestanding steel sundial uses light to mark high noon in solar time. Adzema also co-authored “The Great Sundual Cutout Book” with his former wife, the late artist and writer Mablen Jones, for Penguin’s Dutton boutique imprint in 1978. His current wife is potter Jane Herold, who has a pottery showroom on Sharon-Goshen Turnpike in West Cornwall. Her handmade dinnerware and bone glaze saucers are used at The Mayflower Inn in Washington, Connecticut, as well as notable New York City restaurants like the seasonal Scandinavian-inspired Aska in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood and the rustic farm-to-table Marc Forgione eatery in Tribeca. Herold’s green thumb is celebrated in one of Adzema’s most charming spring watercolors, “Jane’s Garden.”
“The sundials are challenging and beautiful and mathematical and precise,” Adzema said at the opening reception at Cornwall Library. “My watercolors are loose, and I need that artistic balance. There’s a great challenge in getting the numbers to work when building the sundials, but I come back to painting because it is my real love.”
Adzema’s works are done in the plein air method that many Litchfield County scenic artists are quick to cite (who doesn’t want to draw comparison to Claude Monet?). The style of outdoor painting was made initially possible for artists in the mid-1800s by the invention of portable easels and collapsible paint tubes. His one “cheat” can be seen in his single depiction of fauna — “Coltsfoot Valley with Cows” — in which Adzema relied on some bovine photography to position the farm animals in formation. Cows do not make patient models, Adzema found.
Keep ReadingShow less
Vigil at Race Brook Lodge
Photo by Hillary Hawk
From the Vigil & Fundraiser for Gaza that took place Dec. 23, 2023, at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield. The gathering featured performances by Palestinian-American vocalist Mona Miari with multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil, and Rabbi Zach Fredman. Proceeds from the event went to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its efforts to support people in Gaza.
Photo by Hillary Hawk
Keep ReadingShow less
Live theater has a long and robust legacy of outreaching into the local community, be it in ancient Greece and the Hellenic era, the Romans, medieval times, pre- and post-Renaissance, Elizabethan England and onward through our current modern live theater, which will certainly evolve in years to come.
This was generally done to bring live productions — music and dance, pantomimes, comedic plays — to the masses, who were frequently less educated and certainly of small means. True, archaeologists have unearthed and explored majestic amphitheaters in ancient Greece and Rome, and even in Cornwall (no, not our Cornwall) and the southwest of England. Yet most performances were taken to the people rather than drawing audiences to a permanent structure.
Depending on the area of the performances, the plays were performed in the middle of the street, on maneuvered wooden pageant wagons in the streets of great cities. All the staging for traveling productions — the precursors of our modern “touring” productions — was considered temporary and expected to be removed upon the completion of the performances. The upside: They would attract large masses of audiences in outdoor markets and festivals who could investigate the scene as they passed by. The downside: It was not an environment conducive to elaborate staging and performances.
This new type of stage changed the number of people who could view the plays: Instead of people having to travel to the church to see the play, the stage and the play could now come to them. The wagons often made cycles through towns or cities and would perform the acts multiple times so people could view them. The wagons would be dragged through the area and the actors would perform their roles over and over for the changing audiences.
In Sharon and neighboring communities, The Sharon Playhouse has been proudly instrumental in engaging directly with our community.
We’ve partnered with local support groups, as we did with Project Sage of Lakeville for our popular 2023 production of “Oliver!”
In conjunction with our 2023 production of “Lifespan of a Fact,” The Sharon Playhouse partnered with The Salisbury Forum and The Lakeville Journal to co-sponsor a presentation and audience talkback on the hot issue of truth in journalism.
We worked with the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon to make its “Little Women” community read a success.
The Playhouse had a season-long presence with a fun raffle at the Kent Memorial Library’s popular book sale on weekends.
We conducted a season-long trivia contest with theater ticket prizes to test the theater knowledge of our community — hundreds of responses proved that people enjoyed that, and were pretty much on target.
We’ve even taken productions out into local cemeteries for spooky Halloween play readings.
And as of 2023, just like you, The Sharon Playhouse is now a “homeowner,” with the purchase of a lovely building near Sharon Hospital to house our visiting casts and crews.
From a statistical perspective, look at the additional myriad ways that The Sharon Playhouse has touched our community and beyond.
During the 2023 season, The Sharon Playhouse:
—Provided jobs for 250 professional theater artists, actors, technicians, musicians and educators.
—Welcomed 16,000 patrons to the Playhouse.
—Offered over 95 live, in-person performances of 22 theater productions.
—Produced 10 fully staged youth productions, four of which were original works.
—Offered 55 on-site educational theater classes for more than 700 students and participated in three off-site school residencies with 300 students.
—Provided theater education and training to more than 1,000 students.
So, add attending live theater to your list of 2024 New Year’s resolutions, and make sure to keep this one. It’s physically and mentally healthy for all of us.
Thank you all for your patronage during The Sharon Playhouse’s record-breaking 2023 season. Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming productions and the 2024 season. This year looks to be a geopolitically turbulent one and, in keeping with the theme of this series, The Sharon Playhouse is striving to bring some extra relief and joy into our audiences’ lives. For more information, and to make a donation to help us keep you mentally and physically fit, please go to www.sharonplayhouse.org
Lee A. Davies is a Member of the Board of Directors of The Sharon Playhouse and a resident of Cornwall Bridge. You can reach him with comments and/or questions at leeadavies4@gmail.com.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading