Doris Palmer

KENT — In loving memory of Doris Palmer, a devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend.

She passed peacefully on Jan. 2, 2024. Born on Aug. 5, 1933, to Alvin and Marion Peterson in Queens, New York, she is now reunited with her husband, James A. Palmer, and son, Douglas.

Doris is survived by her sons; James Palmer Jr. and his wife Karen, Scott Palmer and his wife Lori, and daughter Kathy Brown and her husband Winn. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Jeffrey, Christopher, Melaney, Jessica, and Jennifer. She is also survived by her brother Frederick, his wife Joy and family, her nephew William Palmer and his wife Klara, and other extended family who were touched by her warmth and guidance.

Doris was an accomplished quilter, finding joy in creating beautiful works of art and generously shared her passion by teaching others and gifting her quilts .

Throughout her life she set an example of service to others and her community. She launched a church nursery school, served as President of the Board of the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association, coordinator and driver for FISH of Kent, assistant registrar of voters and long time poll worker, and a member of the Kent Garden Club and Kent Quilters. She was a long active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Doris leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, and a deep connection with those fortunate enough to have been part of her life. May her teachings and memories continue to inspire.

Her warm spirit, love, and dedication will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Doris can be made to the Kent Community Fund, P.O.Box 262, Kent, CT 06757 or The Kent Garden Club at P.O.Box 771, Kent, CT 06757.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

