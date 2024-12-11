Ella L. Clark
Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Ella was born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1940. She was educated at Milton Academy and Radcliffe College. She married Richard Mathews in 1965; soon after, they traveled more than a thousand miles down the Yukon River. After building a house in Amenia, they moved, with their two children, Alexander and Cristina, then 2 and 3, onto a fishing boat, and fished commercially, first in southeast Alaska for salmon, and then up and down the West Coast for albacore.

In fall 1972, Ella moved on shore with the children, and her marriage ended. In Point Reyes Station, California, she found a close community of artists and carpenters and became involved in community projects. With Jonathon Meyer she had her third child, Jessica.

Ella moved back East in 1983, landing in Sharon. She was an EMT on the Sharon volunteer ambulance crew, and worked at Oblong Books in Millerton.

Ella’s real career began in 1988, when she began working for the town of Sharon as a social worker. For 31 years, she threw herself into the work, focusing especially on affordable housing, health services, and fuel assistance. Ella founded several organizations, including the Chore Service and the Sharon Community Foundation. She served on various boards and commissions, including the Sharon Hospital Board and the Cornwall Conservation Board. Ella was delighted to be named the Grange Citizen of the Year in 2007.

Ella was a prolific correspondent and writer. Ella enjoyed research, number crunching, and analysis to support grant applications and reports. She was a frequent Cornwall Chronicle contributor, often writing about the natural world, always choosing interesting, non-obvious topics. She loved digging into archives, getting the facts and voices right, and winnowing down what she had learned to the compact size the Chronicle demanded.

Ella moved to West Cornwall in 1991. Firmly rooted on Town Street, she “loved bird watching, taking photos of bears, smoking cigarettes after dinner, fighting for equity for all people, and putting orange peels on top of the fireplace,” as her granddaughter Ariana remembers.

A celebration of Ella’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Cornwall Village Meeting House, 8 Bolton Hill Road, Cornwall, Connecticut.

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

Charles H. ‘Chip’ Collins

NORFOLK — Charles H. “Chip” Collins, 70, died peacefully on Nov. 29, 2024, after a long illness with dementia. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Chip was a visionary leader whose life and work left a lasting im pact in land and wildlife conservation.

Chip was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Francis H. Collins and Nancy C. Collins. He graduated from St. Mark’s School in 1973, and went on to study history at Colorado College, earning his bach elor’s degree in 1977. In 1992, Chip earned a master’s degree in environmental studies from the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies.

