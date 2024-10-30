Expiration of $22.5 million Certificate of Need ends Geer’s quest for new nursing facility

A 5-year Certificate of Need to build a new, state-of-the-art nursing home to replace the aging, 120-bed Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the campus of Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan has expired.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas
senior living

Expiration of $22.5 million Certificate of Need ends Geer’s quest for new nursing facility

“The project became no longer feasible.”
— Shaun Powell, CEO/CFO of Geer Village

NORTH CANAAN — A five-year effort by Geer Village Senior Community to either build a new, state-of-the-art nursing home or renovate its existing, aging facility has ended with the expiration of its $22.5 million Certificate of Need, issued in 2018 by the state Department of Social Services.

Although the original certificate was valid through July 2023, Geer was granted a five-month extension to the end of 2023 to either re-apply as is or with modifications.

Christine Stuart, Department of Social Services deputy director of communications, confirmed last week there are currently “no CONs pending for Geer. The one they had pending expired in 2023 and they have not resubmitted.”

Shaun Powell, Geer’s CEO/CFO, said devastating fallout from the global pandemic, including rising construction costs, supply chain issues and a decline in consumer demand which “decimated the long-term care industry” contributed to Geer’s decision to scuttle both the original plan to construct a new nursing home on the campus or to renovate its aging 120-bed facility.

The original, two-phase project was being supported through a $2.2 million grant from the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management (OPM) to cover costs for design work and architectural plans.

Under the original proposal, the new 80,000 square foot nursing facility would have been situated on the southern 45 acre portion of the North Canaan campus.

Phase Two called for converting the original nursing home into 30 affordable residences similar to the one-bedroom apartments currently offered at Beckley House on campus.

“We were close to shovel ready,” Powell said. “We started the design phase as the pandemic unfolded” and the quest to obtain HUD financing was underway. Supply chain issues, said the Geer administrator, raised the cost of the project by about 20%.

“HUD requires guaranteed maximum pricing,” Powell said. “However, supply chain issues prohibited vendors from offering that, so the project became no longer feasible.”

Dispelling rumors of a sale

In recent years, Geer Village has downsized its assets, including the liquidation of most of its real estate holdings.

“Being a landlord is not the nature of our business,” said Powell, noting that “the entire nursing home industry is in consolidation.”

In fall of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Geer also permanently shuttered its Adult Day Center after 42 years of providing seniors across Northwest Connecticut with an alternative to more expensive home care.

Powell dispelled recent rumors which surface periodically that Geer is looking to sell its operations.

“As of right now, Geer is not actively seeking to sell but is pursuing marketing collaboration to increase campus census and get the word out about available services,” the Geer CEO explained.

The current campus census is in the 70% to 73% range, he said, slightly lower than the state average.

Connecticut’s nursing home occupancy rate has been declining in recent years.

According to OPM statistics, after a sharp decrease in occupancy from 2019 to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the average nursing facility occupancy rate in Connecticut was 84% as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Future plans hinge on pending state report

Powell did not rule out the future possibility of a scaled-down renovation focusing on a reconfiguration of nursing home rooms and available beds at the circa 1969 facility.

“Connecticut is currently re-evaluating the geographic long-term bed capacity across the state,” he said. “The results will in part drive ultimate bed capacity.”

Future changes in bed capacity and/or major building modifications, he said, would require a new certificate from the state.

“Any structural changes would be confined to the current footprint of the building,” he said.

At the time of Geer’s $22.5 million certificate, the nonprofit organization also received a $2.2 million grant from the state OPM for design work on the original construction project.

According to OPM spokesman Chris Collibee, the Nonprofit Grant Program is 100% reimbursement based, so no entity receives funding for work not already completed.

“Geer was awarded $2.2 million but only received $802,343.61 and never drew down the remaining $1,397,656.39,” said Collibee. “That amount was unencumbered and part of the total $35.5 million made available to fund Round 9 of NGP.

Geer Village is a nonprofit organization encompassing five 501(c)(3) entities: Geer Village Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Geer Village Lodge, Geer Village Corporation, Geer Village Beckley House and Geer Village Foundation.

senior living

Latest News

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan
Riley Klein

The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.


Keep ReadingShow less
soccer

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

QB Brady Gambee runs away from GNH Saturday, Oct. 26.

Riley Klein

Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.

WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein

gnh football

HVRHS sends 13 cross country runners to states

HVRHS sends 13 cross country runners to states

Girls from left, Rose Fitch, Olivia Brooks, Hannah Johnson, Gabi Titone, Ellie Wolgemuth and Kip Galvin.

Provided

Housatonic Valley Regional High School was well represented at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S cross country meet in Manchester Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mountaineers had seven boys and six girls attend. HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron and Gabi Titone both earned all-state status and qualified for the State Open Meet.


Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs cross country

The Endorsement

The Endorsement

Last week The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s race. The moves grabbed headlines and prompted outcry from readers of those newspapers, many of whom threatened to immediately cancel their subscriptions. The Post’s publisher said the decision reflected “our readers ability to make up their own minds.” In a similar vein, the owner of The Times suggested that the paper list candidate pros and cons “and let the readers decide,” according to a report in the Associated Press.

Following these announcements some of our own readers have inquired whether The Journal would be endorsing any candidate. In fact, that question also has been brought up occasionally in past weeks as campaigns got underway. In our recent history, before becoming a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit in 2021, we also engaged in political endorsement — but no longer, because of our new status. We were saved from the struggle to survive in a declining newspaper climate by our readers and advertisers and by a community that wanted to preserve its independent community newspaper. In recent years, many U.S. newspapers have been dropping endorsements. Some have cited readership declines, and not wanting to give readers a reason to cancel subscriptions. Others realized that readers don’t really want to be told what to think. The Editorial also had become one of the least read features in the paper.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial