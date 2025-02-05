Falls Village Historical Society honors Black civil war volunteer

Civil War veteran Milo Freeland is featured in Falls Village—Canaan Historical Society’s new exhibit honoring Black History Month.

Provided
history

Falls Village Historical Society honors Black civil war volunteer

FALLS VILLAGE — Just in time for Black History Month, the Falls Village—Canaan Historical Society has added an exhibit about Milo Freeland, a Black man who served in the Civil War with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry.

This is the unit that was the basis for the 1989 film “Glory.”

Judy Jacobs of the Historical Society said Freeland was from Sheffield, Massachusetts, and East Canaan, Connecticut.

In the early 1990s, Walt Arbo was walking his dog at the Hillside Cemetery in the East Canaan section of North Canaan when he spotted a headstone that was broken and tipped over.

It was the headstone of Milo Freeland, and it now resides at the Historical Society.

A replica was made and installed at the cemetery in 1996.

Karl Munson of Falls Village reattached the surviving pieces, but Jacobs said the missing section has not been found.

Arbo has done considerable research on Freeland, and states that Freeland was the first Black man from the North to enlist in the Union Army in the Civil War, signing up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Feb. 16, 1863.

Jacobs and historian Peter Vermilyea aren’t so sure if Freeland was the first Black recruit, but agree that Freeland was certainly among the first Black volunteers.

But then there’s the headstone inscription:

“Milo J. Freeland

Died April 16, 1883

Aged 43

A member of Co. A

54th Mass. Voll’s

The first Colored Man enlisted from the North in the rebellion of 1861”

The historical society is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment.

Vermilyea will give a talk about Black soldiers at the Hunt Library in Falls Village Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

history

Latest News

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Trina Hamlin harmonica workshops at The Norfolk Library

Trina Hamlin harmonica workshops at The Norfolk Library

Trina Hamlin playing harmonica.

Nicole Compte

Trina Hamlin is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist based in Norfolk, Connecticut. Widely regarded as an accomplished performer, Hamlin has toured the U.S. and abroad for more than two decades with Melissa Etheridge, Dar Williams, Susan Werner, Charlie Musselwhite, and more.

A masterful player, Hamlin will be teaching free, introductory harmonica classes at the Norfolk Library Feb. 3 and 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
classes