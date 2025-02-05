Falls Village Historical Society honors Black civil war volunteer

FALLS VILLAGE — Just in time for Black History Month, the Falls Village—Canaan Historical Society has added an exhibit about Milo Freeland, a Black man who served in the Civil War with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry.

This is the unit that was the basis for the 1989 film “Glory.”

Judy Jacobs of the Historical Society said Freeland was from Sheffield, Massachusetts, and East Canaan, Connecticut.

In the early 1990s, Walt Arbo was walking his dog at the Hillside Cemetery in the East Canaan section of North Canaan when he spotted a headstone that was broken and tipped over.

It was the headstone of Milo Freeland, and it now resides at the Historical Society.

A replica was made and installed at the cemetery in 1996.

Karl Munson of Falls Village reattached the surviving pieces, but Jacobs said the missing section has not been found.

Arbo has done considerable research on Freeland, and states that Freeland was the first Black man from the North to enlist in the Union Army in the Civil War, signing up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Feb. 16, 1863.

Jacobs and historian Peter Vermilyea aren’t so sure if Freeland was the first Black recruit, but agree that Freeland was certainly among the first Black volunteers.

But then there’s the headstone inscription:

“Milo J. Freeland

Died April 16, 1883

Aged 43

A member of Co. A

54th Mass. Voll’s

The first Colored Man enlisted from the North in the rebellion of 1861”

The historical society is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment.

Vermilyea will give a talk about Black soldiers at the Hunt Library in Falls Village Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.