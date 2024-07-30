Falls Village approves school repairs

Voters approved repairs at Lee H. Kellogg School at a short town meeting Tuesday, July 9.

Archive photo
Falls Village approves school repairs

FALLS VILLAGE — Voters approved an appropriation of up to $82,900 for repairs to part of the roof at the Lee H. Kellogg School at a town meeting Tuesday, July 9.

The town meeting approved the adoption of a “local bidder policy” for the town and rejected a proposal to include Capital One as one of the town’s official depositories. The latter failed because Capital One has no physical location in the area and over concerns about online banking.

All three votes were unanimous. Eighteen electors attended the town meeting The moderator was Lou Timolat, and the meeting, which was held at Town Hall, took 18 minutes.

