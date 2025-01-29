Falls Village trivia night stumps crowd

Running the trivia game were, from left, Dick Heinz, Meg Sher and Judy Jacobs.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Falls Village trivia night stumps crowd

FALLS VILLAGE — About 30 people came to the Center on Main for a Falls Village trivia night Saturday, Jan. 25, sponsored by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society and the David M. Hunt Library.

Dick Heinz was the triviamaster, with assistance from Judy Jacobs and Meg Sher.

People drifted in and out, and arrived a bit after the start. The roughly 30 people sorted themselves into five teams.

Sample questions:

What year was the Town of Canaan incorporated?

And for extra credit: What year did the Town of Canaan split into two towns?

This was a tricky one: What year did the hydropower plant go online?

And this was a poser: What important iron product was manufactured in the Huntsville section of Falls Village?

People brought their own snacks and beverages, or bought something from the Lee H. Kellogg School eighth grade bake sale table.

It was a little on the chilly side in the Center, so people kept their coats on for the most part.

The prizes were gift certificates to the monthly book sale at the library.

Answers:

Canaan was incorporated in 1739. The split came in 1858.

The hydropower plant began producing electricity in 1914, but the dam and other infrastructure was built in the 1850s.

Iron ship anchors were made in Huntsville. Heinz surmised that this fact is obscure because there isn’t much of a local need for ship anchors, then or now.

