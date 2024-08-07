Family Eye: generational artistry at The Re Institute

“Cowskull” by Emily Clark.

Provided
exhibit

Family Eye: generational artistry at The Re Institute

The Re Institute is a 2,000 square foot exhibition space situated in the hay loft of a 1960’s barn on Boston Corners Road in Millerton. The goal of the Re Institute is to allow artists to observe their work in a new context. From May through October, art is celebrated, discussed, and shared, with each opening night transforming into a potluck feast. Strangers become friends over casseroles, and conversations about creation and perception flow as freely as wine. This is a place where art and community intertwine, sparking unexpected connections and blending diverse mediums.

Henry Klimowicz is the heart and hands behind The Re Institute. His work with recycled, corrugated cardboard is a constantly changing exploration of the material and its organic, ever evolving nature, giant testaments to transformation and renewal.

“Untitled” by Nate Millstein.Provided

The artists paired for shows at the barn are always connected, whether through the conversation their work engenders or through direct collaboration. A new show, “Family Eye” is set to open at the Re Institute on August 10 (running through September 14), and will feature a group of artists that are particularly connected — by the primal bonds of family. Through pairings of duos and trios of parents and children, a familial dialogue emerges exploring how family shapes vision and creation. Does the artist’s eye carry the imprint of lineage? Does creativity flow through bloodlines, spanning generations? Posing and answering these questions are the family artists of Adolph Rosenblatt, Eli Rosenblatt, Joshua Rosenblatt, Eileen Coyne, Caitlin Harris, Emily Clark, Jon Millstein, Nate Millstein, Mara Manning, Kiefer Waterman Frank Jackson, Amy Podmore, Ruby Jackson, Donald Fabricant, Gwen Fabricant and Jonathan Fabricant.

In Jonathan Fabricant’s statement about the work being shown, he writes: “As for the formal, spiritual, conceptual or political influences that exist, or not, between my family’s work, a small snapshot of which is exhibited here at The Re Institute – I’m going to withhold comment, as I hope that the work speaks to that itself, and that you the viewer can tell me what you see.”

Come and see for yourself on August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and stay for the potluck, where food and art, conversation and community come together in a lively and meaningful gathering.

”WHIPLASH” by Amy Podmore.Provided

exhibit

Latest News

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fire on July 18 claimed crops, barns and all equipment at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.

The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Chistina DiMarco prepares the paint for marbling at Scoville Memorial Library, July 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.

Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.

Keep ReadingShow less
classes

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Kneeland Munson owner of KM Cattle (Falls Village) in the John Deere tractor with round baler attachment wrapped the rows of hay which turns into the round bale as pictured.

Kayla Jacquier

In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.

To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.

Keep ReadingShow less
agriculture