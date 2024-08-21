Finance Board to vote on bridge repairs

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.



They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).

The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 26. Due to the resignation of board chair David Wilburn, the board needs to appoint a new member to the board to fill the vacancy, and elect a new chair to complete Wilburn’s term. The agenda also includes “Review and discussion of line-item surpluses and deficits for year end June 30, 2024 – consider allocation/transfers of line-items for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.”