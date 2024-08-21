finance

Finance Board to vote on bridge repairs

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.

They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).

The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 26. Due to the resignation of board chair David Wilburn, the board needs to appoint a new member to the board to fill the vacancy, and elect a new chair to complete Wilburn’s term. The agenda also includes “Review and discussion of line-item surpluses and deficits for year end June 30, 2024 – consider allocation/transfers of line-items for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.”

finance

Latest News

Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Event attendees watch the Grantville Dawgs perform on Norfolk’s town green.

Chloe Kolakowski

NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.

Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Falls Village vegetable garden in full bloom

Falls Village vegetable garden in full bloom

Youngsters help pick tomatoes at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On any given Wednesday afternoon in July and August, visitors to the David M. Hunt Library will find youngsters busy in the library’s vegetable garden.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Assistant Director and Youth Programming Coordinator Brittany Spear-Baron was accompanied by Jesper, age 6, and 4-year-old Kaya Cornehlsen and their mother Tamara, who live in Massachusetts but spend a lot of time visiting the grandparents in Falls Village.

Keep ReadingShow less
david m. hunt library

Sharon real estate sales in July

Sharon real estate sales in July

30 Cedar Road is a 3 bedroom cottage on a sunny, landscaped lot near Mudge Pond. It sold quickly over the asking price at $421,000.

Christine Bates

SHARON — July was a 50/50 month in Sharon with three residences recorded below $500,000 and three selling for over a million and nothing in between. By mid-August there were signs that inventory was beginning to increase with 18 rentals available including five furnished summer rentals, 9 academic/winter furnished homes and 4 unfurnished residences. 16 homes were listed for sale including the most expensive property, the condo at 1 Great Elm for $5,500,000. Land offerings remain abundant with 16 parcels available for $109,500 to $2,995,000 for 94 acres. The median price for a single-family residence in Sharon ticked up to $748,000.

Transactions

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate

Salisbury Dog Park members discuss park upkeep

Salisbury Dog Park members discuss park upkeep

Members and their dogs met at the dog park, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The members of the Salisbury Community Dog Park met at the park near Long Pond in Lakeville Saturday, Aug. 17 for their annual organization meeting.

President Stephanie Reckler presided. (Her dog’s name is Wiggly.)

Keep ReadingShow less
parks