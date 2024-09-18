Francine Prose in author talk

Francine Prose will be in conversation at Cornwall Library Sept. 21.

Dee Salomon
The Cornwall Library (30 Pine St., Cornwall, CT) will host Francine Prose, the award-winning American novelist and critic, for an in-person author talk on “1974,” her newest memoir, on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Prose will be in conversation with eminent writer Roxana Robinson, offering an engaging discussion about the book and the turbulent cultural landscape it explores.

“1974” takes readers back to a formative period in Prose’s life, as she reflects on her youth and experiences in San Francisco during the countercultural 1970s. A captivating memoir, it intertwines personal narrative with the political and social upheaval of the time, particularly focusing on her relationship with Tony Russo, a figure central to the Pentagon Papers leak. Through the memoir, Prose paints a vivid picture of a changing America, using her wit and insight to draw connections between the past and the present.

In addition to discussing her memoir, Prose will explore her distinguished career as the author of twenty novels, several collections of nonfiction, and essays, and share her thoughts on becoming a writer during an era of radical change.

Acclaimed novelist and biographer, Roxana Robinson will lead the conversation. Known for her biography of Georgia O’Keeffe and her seven novels, Robinson brings her own literary expertise to the event, promising a thoughtful and engaging dialogue.

This is an in-person event, and registration is required. Please sign up at cornwalllibrary.org. Copies of “1974” will be available for purchase and signing.

