Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt

Noah Sher came dressed as Groucho Marx for the “Cigar Box Tradition Redux” event at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan
exhibit

FALLS VILLAGE — A whacking big crowd showed up for “Cigar Box Tradition Redux,” a show of art created using the cigar box as a basis, at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Aug. 31.

Noah Sher, decked out in Groucho Marx glasses, circulated in the crowd, offering chocolate-tipped pretzels from a cigar box.(The late Groucho Marx was a noted cigar smoker.)

Vance Cannon swapped his standard guitar for one of David Reed’s cigar box guitars.

Cannon, acting on a recommendation from the artist, tuned the three-string electric instrument to GDG, and commenced to improvise blues licks using a copper slide.

The show runs through September 20, and organizer Lilly Woodworth is holding a cigar box collage workshop this Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to noon.

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

The Great Debate

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

