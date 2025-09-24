MILLERTON — Gloria Ann Covert, 84, a longtime area resident, passed away at her home in Millerton, New York on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Mrs. Covert had a lengthy career in the casino and gaming industry as a pit manager for over twenty years, having worked in Las Vegas, Nevada, Atlantic City, New Jersey and Gulfport, Mississippi prior to her retirement.

Born July 15, 1941, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Millicent (Brinkerhoff) Flood. Gloria was a graduate of Webutuck High School where she served as captain of the cheerleading squad. In 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married James Bennett “Bounce” Covert, Sr. Mr. Covert passed away on July 31, 2016. Gloria loved to grow roses and tend her rose garden in her spare time. She was an avid reader and worked as a professional model while living in Nevada. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by all.

Gloria is survived by her son, Edward Covert and his wife Kay of Millerton, her brother, Joseph Flood and his wife Jean of Hillsdale, New York, her sister, Doris Reeves of Florida, her daughter-in-law, Jeanette Covert of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, her sister-in-law, Patricia Flood of Millerton, her sister-in-law, Janel Barnhill of Texas, her brother-in-law, Robert Fuller and his wife Natha of Texas; her grandchildren, Fawna, Robert, Josephine, Colleen, Lauren, LeNita, Carina(Amanda); great grandchildren, Zoe, Mia, Asher, Tealin, Amelia, Madeline, Charlotte, Kennedy, Emmett and Elliott and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was predeceased by a son, James B. Covert, Jr., a grandson, Clark Covert, a niece, Melissa Fuller Cahill and her brother, Thomas J. “Tom” Flood.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road # 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

