Goshen June real estate sales

Woodridge Lake’s 85 Shelbourne Drive built in 1976, almost 50 years ago, has retained its value through updates and sold for $565,000 on June 26.

Photo by Christine Bates

GOSHEN — The Goshen real estate market was busy in June with eleven transfers, six of them in Woodridge Lake, as its median price remained above $640,000. Inventory of homes for sale has remained steady with 13 homes available for sale and only two rentals.

Transactions

116 Brynmoor Court — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .95 acres in Woodridge Lake sold by Randy and Pamela M. Carocci to Jamie and Patrick Timothy for $625,000.

Park Road — 0.44 acre lot at Tyler Lake sold by Albert James Berera and Kelly Lucey Berera to Yasminah H. Rink for $252,000.

411 Beach Street — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Suzanne Potters to Shady Lawn Farm LLC for $750,000.

80 Shelbourne Drive — 3 bedroom/3+ bath house in Woodridge Lake sold by Jaclyn N. Hill to Alexander Domanski and Lauren Browne for $657,000.

24 Stonebridge Lane — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 4.6 acres sold by Stonebridge Lane LLC to Michael and Mallory Ditter for $700,000.

38 Shelbourne Drive — 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Woodridge Lake sold by 38 Shelbourne Associates LLC to Sheryl Friedman for $575,000.

Milton Road Lot 6 — 3.31 waterfront acre lot sold by Fred Erik Nilsen to Lazaros and Maria Nikeas for $1,125,000.

42 Pond Ridge — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 2022 sold by Damian and Kim M.L. Shanks to Aniruddah Roy and Lauren Buccellati for $1,395,000.

85 Shelbourne Drive — 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Woodridge Lake sold by Gena Robin Greher and Lawrence Berger to Lisa H. and Michael Danforth for $565,000.

53 Bentley Circle — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.95 acres in Woodridge Lake sold by Beatrice A. Palaka to Rebecca Godson for $405,000.

434 East Hyerdale Drive — 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Woodridge Lake sold by Joshua I. and Whitney Anne Morin to Jason Dismukes for $642,000.

*Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1 and June 30, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

