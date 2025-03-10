Grace Golden
Grace Golden

SHARON — Grace Golden, 78, of Sharon, passed away peacefully March 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Aug. 29, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Jennings, adoptive daughter of the late Floyd Jennings. She attended Webutuck Central School and received her GED later in life.

She spent years working in the health care industry and many manufacturing jobs in the area. Grace ultimately dedicated her life to being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, tirelessly nurturing and caring for her family with selflessness and unconditional love.

She is predeceased by her mother; a son, George Golden; adoptive father; brothers Richie and Jimmy Jennings; her first granddaughter, Karlene; and her first and only love, Karl B. Golden Sr.

Grace is survived by her beautiful children; Karl Golden Jr. and wife Marla of Torrington, Alton E. Golden of Sharon, Patricia Zinke and husband, Kevin, of Canaan, Evelyn Tatro and husband Paul of Canaan, and Eric L. Golden and wife Melissa of Sharon; her brothers and sisters, Tony Wellentine, Jeffrey Jennings, Tracey Jennings and Carol Miller; and her grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, Parker, Alyssa, Alanna, Eric (Little Man), Marissa, and Emma and great grandson Colton, and a large, loving extended family and many friends.

Calling hours were held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St., Sharon, CT 06069. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 10, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 76 Sharon Road, Lakeville, CT 06039. A private burial will be held at the Salisbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Ambulance and Fire Department, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

