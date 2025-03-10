Grace Golden

Latest News
Attorney General Tong reflects on moral, economic impacts of immigration policy
LAKEVILLE — Attorney General William Tong knows first hand about the plight of immigrants.
He spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at Trinity Lime Rock Church March 6, which together with those on Zoom totaled 225. The event was hosted by Vecinos Seguros 2, a grassroots organization that works to make sure those without legal status know their rights.
Tong has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and is part of a group of attorneys general around the country who are banding together to take legal action against his actions.
He stirred the audience with his personal story. Growing up in West Hartford, where he remembered kids showing up at his school from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam after he was the first Asian student enrolled, he thought “they were refugees and I was the son of immigrants. I thought I was better than them. In fullness of time, I realized what we were all doing here. My parents and grandparents ran for their lives in China. I am nothing but the son of refugees. There was no daylight between those kids and the immigrants showing up today.”
Tong related how his parents met while both were working in a restaurant in Hartford. One day, in the 1970s, a representative from the Immigration and Naturalization Service showed up and because his father was undocumented, was threatened with deportation. After much thought, the senior Tong was resigned to the fact he would have to leave. But shortly before the deadline, while driving along the Berlin Turnpike, he decided to make a last-ditch effort. He went home and wrote a six-page handwritten letter to then-President Richard Nixon explaining his case. The INS agent returned later and said the president had read the letter and sent the message that the country welcomed him and urged him to stay.
Tong said he’s often asked what brings him hope during these times. “In one generation, I went from that Chinese restaurant to attorney general of this state. There are kids out there now; families living with that dream. We need to help them keep it.”
The attorney general said that when Trump talks about denaturalizing citizens and then about anchor babies, he is talking about him. “Banning birthright citizens is utterly and brazenly unconstitutional.” Audience members, as they did several times during the presentation, applauded loudly.
Speaking on the importance of immigration for moral and economic structural reasons, Tong noted, “America runs on Dunkin’ and immigrant workers. There would be no economy without immigrants.” Half of all farm workers are undocumented, as are half of those working in the meat packing industry he said.
It was standing-room only for Attorney General William Tong’s talk on immigration at Trinity Church Lime Rock Thursday, March 7. Photo by Ruth Epstein
Touching on Connecticut’s Trust Act that was passed in 2013, Tong explained that it limits how local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration officials to protect the rights of undocumented immigrants. He called efforts to repeal the act “ridiculous,” saying “the federal government does its job and we here do ours.” He said if anyone tries to get rid of the act, he will fight it and believes he’ll win, emphasizing several times that Connecticut is a sovereign state. The federal government has a lot of power, but can’t come to Connecticut to tell its citizens what to do.
When asked what people can do to help those without legal status, Tong advised not to put anyone at risk and make sure they have a plan if ICE shows up. Agents must have a judicial warrant to come on private property. He also recommended they seek people who will provide pro-bono legal advice. He said those holding green cards have legal status and should be respected by ICE. He also recommended not using the word “sanctuary” since it has no legal meaning and can be inflammatory. He was also forthright in saying not everyone can be protected from deportation.
He added there is no evidence to support the claims that immigrants create crime more than American citizens and stressed the Trust Act does not protect violent criminals.
At the outset, Tong said he and his colleagues had sued the federal government when Trump and the Office of Policy and Management tried to freeze all federal funding for a variety of grants, especially those dealing with medical research. “We now have an injunction to stop him from breaking the law. Remembering we have checks and balances, we’re serving as the only check since there is so much disinformation out there.”
Coming to the end of his message, Tong’s tone was foreboding. “We’re not on the precipice of a constitutional crisis, we’re in one. Trump is already not in compliance with federal court orders. If he doesn’t follow Supreme Court rulings, we’re in a dark place. We all have the responsibility to take to the streets and speak out.”
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School got knocked out of the state playoff by Old Saybrook High School March 5.
HVRHS, the eighth seed, hosted Old Saybrook, seeded ninth, for round two of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S tournament. As the eighth and ninth seeds in the tournament, both teams earned byes for the first round of the state postseason.
On the way to victory in Falls Village, Old Saybrook came back from behind to win 54-36. Senior Breleigh Cooke scored a game-high 19 points for the Rams with 14 of those coming in the second half.
HVRHS played without captain Kylie Leonard, who was sidelined due to injury. The three active seniors, Tessa Dekker, Khyra McClennon and Daniela Brennan, combined for 28 points in their final varsity basketball game.Khyra McClennon won the tip over Old Saybrook center Kylie Lake.Photo by Riley Klein
The Mountaineers started strong and briefly opened up a double-digit lead in the first half. The team created momentum through defensive control, forcing repeated turnovers in the full-court press.
At halftime, HVRHS led 24-18.
Old Saybrook went on an 18-2 scoring run in the third quarter and pulled ahead of HVRHS. Cooke hit two 3-pointers in the hot streak.
Brennan and McClennon each hobbled off the court with injury flare-ups in the second half, but both returned to play out the game.
The Rams finished strong with another 18 points in the fourth quarter and secured a 54-36 win.
Tessa Dekker played four years of varsity basketball for the Mountaineers and was named to the Berkshire League First Team in 2025.Photo by Riley Klein
Old Saybrook coach Steve Woods and Housatonic coach Jake Plitt shook hands after the game.
"You played a great game. Didn’t help that your captain was on the bench," said Woods.
"Your team played really well," said Plitt. "Good luck the rest of the way."
Old Saybrook secured a trip to the quarterfinal round against Somers High School. Somers beat top-ranked Academy of Science and Innovation 49-44 the same night.
For Housatonic, the season was over. Plitt praised his team for a successful year, ending 14-6 in the regular season, entry to the Berkshire League tournament as the third seed and the Class S playoff as the eight seed.
"This season has been really special to me and I’m proud to be a part of it." said Plitt. "We’ll see you next year."
Sophomore guard Hayden Bachman got a taste of the postseason this year.Photo by Riley Klein
'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.
THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.
“I’ve always wanted to do my own thing,” Lang said. “I wanted to take the ethos of growth and development and learning in a new direction and try to create something new.” His years teaching economics, public policy and human-centered design at The Hotchkiss School has shaped his approach. Over time, his classroom evolved from content-heavy instruction to a relational, inquiry-driven space — desks pushed aside, conversations unfolding in a circle, technology put away. Now, with THRIVE, he’s extending that model beyond the classroom.
At the core of THRIVE is a response to a modern paradox: the more connected we seem digitally, the more isolated many of us feel. “I think people are feeling overwhelmed, scattered and disconnected,” Lang observed. “I believe we have the solutions within us and THRIVE is here to help activate that.”
The offerings range widely — active listening workshops, parenting in a tech-driven world, communication strategies for work teams and sessions on intercultural dialogue. The facilitators are friends, colleagues and trusted experts — educators, therapists, artists and storytellers — all committed to meaningful learning. Since its start in September, events have been free, testing demand and interest. The spring and summer sessions, however, will be immersive experiences, some requiring applications. Lang emphasized that fees will never be a barrier to entry. “I could have gone the nonprofit route,” said Lang. “That’s what I originally thought this was going to be because I think the mission and vision could be supported by foundations, grant money and government money. But with growing instability in that sector and limited personal bandwidth, I would have spent all my energy chasing funding — and then I still would need to find the people to come.” Instead, Lang is taking a leap, trusting that the offerings at THRIVE will speak to people and fill a great need.
Lang is clear that THRIVE is not therapy. “This is about growth,” Lang clarified. “We’re creating spaces where people can step into new conversations, new perspectives and new possibilities.” And as he builds this venture — without the scaffolding of social media or external funding — his approach is organic and personal. Handwritten notes have replaced digital outreach. Word-of-mouth has fueled momentum. “When people sit in the space and connect, they want to come back,” he stated simply.
THRIVE is, in many ways, Lang’s own experiment in human-centered design. His guiding question: What happens when we create intentional, well-facilitated spaces for learning and connection? The early responses — parents returning for a second workshop, work teams finding new alignment, individuals stepping into growth — suggest something powerful is taking root.
“I gave up everything. Stability. But I believe in myself,” said Lang. “And I believe in the power of people coming together to learn, to listen, to grow. That’s what THRIVE is all about.”
To find out more and register for events, visit: aspacetothrive.org
On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.
“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”
Players, ages 13 to 17, will be accompanied by a professional trio featuring bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and drummer Ian Carroll. The pianist, Zaccai Curtis, was a camper himself when he was 13. Now 43, he recently won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album. The panel of adjudicators includes Albert Rivera, Don Braden, Muir, and the trio members.
“We wanted to create a competition that wasn’t about pressure,” Muir explained. “The idea was to provide an opportunity for young musicians to perform in a supportive environment. And what we found was that they naturally started encouraging each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Muir, who has led the Litchfield Jazz Festival and Camp since their inception, initially resisted the idea of a competition. “I always believed competition had no place in music,” she said. A partnership with radio station WDNA in Miami led to a different way of thinking. “They called us and said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you airtime if you give us a scholarship,’” explained Muir. “So that’s what we did. After going down and seeing it and being an adjudicator, I had this feeling that this was run in a very human, non-threatening way and that’s what we strive for here.”
Muir also realized that many students go on to audition for conservatories and had a bit of a revelation. “What’s an audition? It’s a competition,” she said. Realizing that for kids who are serious about music, and for some who even thrive on competition, the scholarship competition was a way to help their progress.
The first-place winner will receive a full scholarship to the Litchfield Jazz Camp. The second-place winner earns a half scholarship, while three honorable mentions will receive $250 scholarships. However, Muir emphasizes that financial need is never a barrier.
“We tell families, ‘if you make under $50,000 a year, call us. We’ll waive the application fee,” she said. “And even if a student doesn’t win, they can still apply for need-based scholarships. It’s important that everyone has a chance.”
This year’s event received about 30 submissions, which were narrowed down to 17 finalists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas. Past winners have gone on to significant opportunities, including opening performances at the Litchfield Jazz Festival.
“Our first winner was a 16-year-old violinist, Connor McMillen,” Muir shared. “He came to us when he was 14, and now he’s 17, playing professionally. He’ll be presenting the award to this year’s winner, which adds a special full-circle moment.”
The talent search is supported by The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Northwest Community Bank, and friends of Litchfield Performing Arts.
“It’s a lot of work to give money away,” Muir said. “Last year, we awarded between $70,000 and $75,000 in scholarships, and we’ll keep doing it because this music changes lives.”
With a packed house expected, audience members are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. “Music is a two-way street,” Muir said. “These young musicians need an audience. We hope the community will come out to support them.”
Enrollment is open for summer 2025. Dates are up to 4 single-week sessions from June 29 through July 25. More information can be found at litchfieldjazzcamp.com