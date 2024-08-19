Gridlife Circuit Legends revs up Lime Rock Park

Race cars took the track for events all day Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 at Lime Rock Park. Gridlife Circuit Legends celebrated its third year at the park with a packed weekend of drifting and racing.

Photo by Nathan Miller
sports

Gridlife Circuit Legends revs up Lime Rock Park

LIME ROCK — Gridlife Circuit Legends returned to Lime Rock Park this year for an action-packed weekend of racing and drifting Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17.

It's the third year that the racing festival has come to Lime Rock Park. Visitors had several options to attend the races, from individual day passes to camping on the infield all weekend long.

Photo by Nathan Miller

Hundreds of people streamed onto the racetrack over the course of the weekend to watch time trials, touring car races and the Model 3 challenge, a race of Tesla Model 3 cars.

Gridlife Circuit Legends touts itself as a celebration of modern custom race cars. Races in different classes ran throughout the day Friday and Saturday.

Drifting events wowed spectators at the racetrack. The cars zoomed around Lime Rock’s windy road course, burning rubber around every corner.

Throughout the weekend racers competed in the Gridlife Touring Car races, a series of eight races to test the mettle of the cars and drivers in attendance.

The event attracted some high profile drivers, like T-Pain, who drove a Nissan 240SX for Hert Life.

The “hot concours” hosted racers and their crews as guests meandered and talked cars with the experts. Everyone had to watch their backs, however, as race cars rolled back and forth from their parking spots out to the racetrack.

From Your Site Articles
sports

Latest News

Rising electric rates spark public outrage

Rising electric rates spark public outrage
Illustration provided by Eversource.
“We left [the moratorium] in place too long, but that’s not really what’s causing the pain in people’s bills.”
— State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64


LAKEVILLE — Still reeling from sticker shock over their July electric bills, many Eversource customers are now facing another rate hike next month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulating Authority (PURA) voted to raise rates for Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) to help cover the cost of improvements to the state’s electric vehicle charging grid, a decision that is expected to cost customers an additional $3 per month from September through April.

Keep ReadingShow less
utilities

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News Conflict of Interest Policy

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News Conflict of Interest Policy

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News follow a financial conflict of interest policy to ensure that the organization’s decisions are made solely in the interest of promoting the quality of our journalism, and to protect the interests of key employees, members of the Board of Directors, financial advisors, and legal counsel (“representatives”) when the organization considers any transaction, contract, or arrangement that might benefit or be perceived to benefit the private interest of a person affiliated with a board member or key employee. The policy includes the following:

  • Each representative must be faithful to our nonprofit mission not permitted to act in a way that is inconsistent with the central goals of the organization and its nonprofit status.
  • Representatives cannot accept gifts or favors, either above $250 a year in value, or that could compromise loyalty to the publications, or personally accept gifts from a party having a material interest in the outcome of the organizations’ actions. Cash payments may not be accepted, and no gifts should be accepted if there are strings attached.
  • The organization may not loan to, or guarantee the personal obligations of, any representative.

The following are examples of conflicts of interest which must be promptly disclosed to the Board of Directors:

Keep ReadingShow less

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
history