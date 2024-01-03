environment

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the storm caused “significant infrastructure damage” and will likely take months to remediate.

“[Essex Hill] Road will be closed until we fix it, and I anticipate it would be at least several months,” said Ridgway.

Ridgway noted the inconvenience to residents but made clear that all homes in the area can still be accessed by detouring on drivable roads. Discussions with contractors had already begun as of Dec. 19, and work is expected to start in early 2024.

“I caution people about going to check it out because it is an unstable area there,” said Ridgway, adding that a concrete barrier will be placed to block access to the road.

During the Dec. 19 meeting, the Board set its top 13 goals for the coming year.

1. Housing: Establish Affordable Housing Commission and have a project in place by end of term.

2. Healthcare: Sharon Hospital; Social Services; safety net, heating assistance, food pantry; Continue to attract and provide more local healthcare and wellness activities in town

3. Wastewater Project construction

4. Update Transfer Station recycling, composting and efficiency.

5. Renovation of Town Buildings (Town Hall, Cornwall Bridge Fire Department, CCS Project, Solar)

6. Cell Service

7. Plan of Conservation & Development

8. Support Volunteer Organizations in Town

9. Attract New Residents and Businesses

10. Support and Create Recreational Wellness Projects and Resources

11. Community Resiliency

12. Improve Public Transportation

13. Secure Community Center Space

Selectman Jen Markow announced winter pickleball sessions will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School throughout the winter. The sessions will begin on Jan. 4 and run on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

