Herbal jeweler brings something new to Main St.

Jessica DeCarlo at the grand opening of her shop, Rosemary Rose Finery where she will be selling her internationally known jewelry designs which she will customize for weddings and other occasions. Here she stands at a table where visitors could make their own perfume with essential oils.

L. Tomaino
business

Herbal jeweler brings something new to Main St.

SALISBURY — The grand opening of Rosemary Rose Finery took place May 4 at 19 Main St. in Salisbury.

Rosemary Rose Finery’s owner, Jessica De Carlo, was based in Brooklyn for sixteen years and has recently become a resident of Amenia.

Jessica said, “I am thrilled to be part of this beautiful community. I am happy and excited to be here, and I feel lucky to be part of this beautiful town. It is important for me to have community and to experience joy.” She hopes to impart that to her customers.

DeCarlo has been making jewelry since she was a teenager. She worked in the corporate world as an adult but made the choice to go back to making jewelry and began selling her jewelry at Brooklyn Flea. Her designs are now sold globally.

She uses the “last wax process” in many of her designs. These pieces are carved in wax and then cast in metal. Her designs are influenced by nature, her world travels, and her life in the city.

At her shop in Salisbury, DeCarlo is excited to offer “Jewelry, both modern and vintage, gifts,” and “artful objects for the home and heart.” She plans to feature “small batch apothecary items, like locally made perfume and plant-based products.”

She selects and makes the items in her shop with the idea of giving her customers, “little moments that make you feel happy.”

She will have monthly lectures on plant education “highlighting season medicinal plants by community herbalists.” DeCarlo herself learned about herbs when she did an apprenticeship at an herbal education school.

She will also offer lectures from local artists. Eventually she hopes to have classes for children.

DeCarlo distills her own essential oils for her perfume in a “big old fashioned glass distiller.” She said that she harvests her own plants. She added that to distill the oils, she must harvest a lot of plants, such as wild bee balm or sage, and may end up with only five drops of oil.

There will also be “alternative bridal options” like custom engagement or wedding bands, and she will do other custom jewelry designs.

At the grand opening celebration there were opportunities for anyone visiting the shop to make their own perfume and sage bundles.

business

Latest News

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The team at the restaurant at the Pink House in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Manager Michael Regan, left, Chef Gabe McMackin, center, and Chef Cedric Durand, right.

Jennifer Almquist

The Creators series is about people with vision who have done the hard work to bring their dreams to life.

Michelin-award winning chef Gabe McMackin grew up in Woodbury, Connecticut next to a nature preserve and a sheep farm. Educated at the Washington Montessori School, Taft ‘94, and Skidmore College, McMackin notes that it was washing dishes as a teenager at local Hopkins Inn that galvanized his passion for food and hospitality into a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants