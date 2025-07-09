community

Historical Society Cake Auction carries on despite stormy weather

Bidders at the Sharon Historical Society's annual fundraiser auction consider options of unique cakes arranged on a display table Thursday, July 3.

David Carley

SHARON — With the soundtrack of thunder on Thursday evening, the Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s Cake Auction fundraiser persisted.

Interim Executive Director Abbey Nova said, “I love seeing the variety of cakes from all kinds of bakers: kids to professionals to passionate home amateurs. And I love how brings the community together.”

It was the second year in a row that the event had been afflicted by bad weather. Despite this, enthusiasm was unaffected.

As bidders gathered under the tent with the sound of rain above, cakes were brought out by auctioneers Brian Ross, Chris Robinson, Danny Tieger and Barclay Collins. Tieger described the event as “whimsical” and how he hoped to “bring a bit of whimsy” himself.

The 28 numbered cakes spread across multiple display tables in the museum showcased a wide range of styles.

The first cake set the bar and was bought for $1,000, which was rather fittingly named “40 Carat Cake,” baked by Mary O’Brien and donated by Mo Dore.

   Cake No. 20, "Red, White & Bloom."David Carley

Cake No. 20, titled “Red, White & Bloom: Connecticut in Full Flower,” baked by Nicole Parker King had flower decorations with incredible realism in red, white and blue Fourth of July spirit, bringing “fireworks to the desert table–minus the pyrotechnics,” as written the accompanying label.

  Cake No. 19, "Let Them Eat Bread."David Carley

Right beside it, Cake No. 19, “Let Them Eat Bread,” by Myra Plescia, extended the definition of what a cake can be: “The humble rustic loaf of bread is back,” the label declared.

Cake No. 16, “Covered Bridge” by Jonas Coats was a cake diorama inspired by the covered bridge in West Cornwall.

  Cake No. 16 was a recreation of the covered bridge in West Cornwall. It was aptly named "Covered Bridge."David Carley

Cake No. 10, “Ode to Mudge Pond,” was made by Sharon’s three selectmen. Baked by Lynn Kearcher and decorated by Casey Flanagan and John Brett, the card said it “evokes the natural wildlife and tranquility of Mudge Pond.”

Each were sold from the range of a few hundred dollars to a couple thousand, showing immense support for the historical society and its importance to the community.

Latest News

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

