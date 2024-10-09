History walk highlights Falls Village’s storied past

Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe led the Housatonic Heritage Walk group through Falls Village Oct. 5 for a historical tour of town.

Patrick L. Sullivan
history

History walk highlights Falls Village’s storied past

FALLS VILLAGE — A Housatonic Heritage walk hosted by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society took visitors to obscure corners of Falls Village.

About 25 people signed up and gathered at the society’s headquarters at the Depot at 1 p.m. on a sunny Saturday, Oct. 5.

Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe were the tour guides.

Jacobs wasted no time imparting historical knowledge. As the group set off along Railroad Street, she said the Depot was built sometime between 1842-44 for the then-new railroad.

Pausing by one house, Jacobs said it was originally built by the railroad, had a murder in its history and, according to the scuttlebutt, is haunted.

Nearby, Richard Berzine was waiting for the group outside his 1874 Victorian home.

The affable and garrulous Berzine invited the group to look at the Victorian garden designed by his late wife.

He then led the group along a brick path toward Prospect Street. The casual observer driving by would probably not spot this path.

The group made its way along Prospect and Miner Streets, admiring the architecture and getting the history of the house.

The tour spent some time examining the largest cottonwood tree in Connecticut, on Beebe Hill Road. The tree with its massive base has been significantly pruned in the upper reaches. Christian Allyn of North Canaan, who knows these things, said if the Falls Village tree ever fails there are a couple of candidates in his town to take over the biggest cottonwood title.

Bill Beebe provided family history along his namesake road.

The tour saw from the street a home built in the 18th century that was the site of Revolutionary-era dances and sports a couple of bullet holes in the old windows.

The group ambled down Beebe Hill to Main Street, with Jacobs and Beebe providing interesting morsels of information about the buildings, such as:

100 Main St., now the Bunny Williams furnishings store, was automotive legend John Fitch’s shop.

And the former Toymakers Cafe site was the home of a thriving hardware and supplies enterprise.

Jacobs said she has heard stories of a spur line from the railroad running to the site for deliveries. She has not been able to confirm it, but if it did exist the cars were likely pulled by horses.

history

Latest News

Haystack Festival brings literary minds to Norfolk

Haystack Festival brings literary minds to Norfolk

The Great Room at Norfolk Library filled to capacity for the Haystack Festival.

Jennifer Almquist

Just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 6, attendees of Norfolk Foundation’s Haystack Festival spilled out of the red Shingle Style Norfolk Library into brilliant October sunshine, emerging from the final book talk of the weekend (excepting an event for young readers later in the day). The talk, which was a conversation between horse experts journalist Sarah Maslin Nir and author David Chaffetz, was rife with equine puns and startling facts. The tongue-in-cheek use of the word “cavalier” brought laughs from the engaged audience, while Nir disclosed that horses eat for a full 16 hours a day.

The talk brought levity and humor to the festival’s conclusion, while also diving into the serious history of the relationship between society and horses. Chaffetz explained horses were fundamental in the formation of large empires: “We don’t see empires until horses became fundamental to the political state.” Nir elaborated that the “wild” horses in North America are not native, but feral horses descended from animals brought by Spanish imperialists. “No tea grows in England,” she explained, “it is the result of empire – and so are horses.”

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Project SAGE's solemn vigil

Project SAGE's solemn vigil

"The Red Sand Project" is intended to draw attention to often overlooked domestic violence issues in the Northwest Corner.

Natalia Zukerman

To mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project SAGE held its annual community vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Community Field in Lakeville. Project SAGE is a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs.

A large group of people gathered quietly in the center of the field where they were handed packets of red sand. Red Sand Project, created by artist and activist Molly Gochman, is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to encourage people to reflect, connect, and take action against the vulnerabilities that contribute to human trafficking, modern slavery, and exploitation.

Keep ReadingShow less
project sage

Northwest Corner artists unite for Clay Way Tour Oct. 19-20

Northwest Corner artists unite for Clay Way Tour Oct. 19-20

Pottery of all sorts will be on display at the Clay Way Tour, featuring 26 area artists.

Provided

Now in its 8th year, The Clay Way Studio Tour is an annually held event featuring some of Connecticut’s best potters. Twenty six artists will show their work among nine studios.

The Tour takes place in Litchfield County Connecticut and Wingdale, New York Oct.19 and 20 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Potter and organizer Jane Herald explained the origin of the tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
pottery